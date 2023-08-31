ST. ALBANS CITY — Another summer on the books, and downtown St. Albans keeps changing.
It’s been a busy few years since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the status quo. After masks came off, many downtown businesses and restaurants that survived the shutdown saw a resurgence of customers despite inflationary shocks and staffing troubles. But today, there’s some evidence that the momentum is slowing.
Or at least, there are signs that it’s changing.
Two restaurants that had seen customer growth – Nourish and The Main Squeeze – found a dearth of regulars downtown post-COVID this past year, while two more restaurants – Los Jefes and I Heart Mac N’ Cheese – now see an opportunity in the local market.
Only one of those businesses, however, had a deal with the city. As part of its economic development efforts, the City of St. Albans is determined to try to fill the roughly 16% of downtown storefronts that remain empty by creating private-public partnerships with new businesses, but Nourish ended up not working out.
The City of St. Albans is largely undeterred.
“We’ve learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t work,” City Manager Dominic Cloud said. “We’re eager to talk to people who have a business idea and are ready to take that business out of the garage. We’d love to talk to them about how to make the transition.”
But what kind of business can best survive in downtown St. Albans? And ultimately, what role should the city play?
Fewer people downtown?
Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic, the rumblings caused by the worldwide shakeup are still reverberating downtown. Meanwhile, Ric Lavallee, owner of Nourish, is sitting behind a locked door watching people try to open it.
Like clockwork every ten minutes they come by, pull at the handle and walk away. Nourish closed its doors last month after three years in business.
“This summer that customer traffic didn’t materialize,” Lavallee said. “And so it just really decreased after March, April and then May, it just dropped off really when you should see it climbing. It just dropped off over 40% … Last summer was out of this world.”
Prior to setting up in the old Ralston building on the corner of Kingman and Main, Nourish had seen consistent growth in its Center Street space, but its expansion two years ago set up the business to pursue additional market space in pre-packaged vegan goods, such as Nourish’s vegan cheese.
The business’s new bakery space, however ,had some difficulties. Lavallee said part of the challenge was the business itself. As a vegan restaurant, its strongest selling point made the store into a niche market, and while he had strong support from vegan food lovers who saw his place as a destination restaurant, the average St. Albans resident didn’t always recognize the bakery as a place worth checking out.
But he’s also concerned that downtown St. Albans isn’t seeing the same foot traffic that was once his bread and vegan butter.
It’s hard to say exactly if that’s the case. There’s no one counting the people out on sidewalks, and some businesses have reported no major changes. Maureen Brown, general manager of the Hampton Inn and chair of the St. Albans downtown board, said the hotel had its best July ever.
Outside of some safety concerns earlier this summer, tourism has been growing thanks to additional marketing efforts in New England, and she said the hotel also saw growth in business traffic, as travel picks up.
Josh Schneider, the owner of his own niche business Bootlegger Bikes, said his business also is doing well in its first year, as he and co-owner Matt Niklaus respond to customer needs. They recently implemented all-year skate sharpening and expect to do ski sharpening again this winter.
Lavallee had a few insights that could explain his opposing experience. He expects that people are going out to eat less than they used to due to high food costs worsened by continuing inflation.
The numbers check out. While overall inflation has slowed nationwide, food prices continue to increase at a higher rate. From July 2022 to July 2023, the USDA estimated the consumer price index jumped by 3.2%, while food costs increased by 4.9%. Food costs at restaurants, however, rose even higher, at 7.1% over the same time period.
Lavallee said the increase has caused restaurant-goers to readjust their food budgets and re-examine how much they eat out. Restaurants that don’t have the same flexibility to deal with their own costs lose out.
Staffing also remains an issue. The nationwide workforce shortage has put additional pressures on those jobs that had been hard to fill prior to the pandemic. Now, it’s difficult to get a younger hiree to show up during a shift, Lavallee said, and they sometimes quit before the day is out.
“I depended on people in their 20s to 30s to fulfill roles of dependable either part-time or full-time workers, and that seems to have evaporated. And it’s not just me, but pretty much every business around,” Lavallee said. “There’s so much competition, if you can’t give them what they need, they’re gone.”
Just down the way, the former owner of The Main Squeeze, Jeremy Perez, noticed similar trends when staffing became a general challenge for his business. But he also thinks shifts in downtown markets could be related to who downtown tends to attract in the first place.
“I don’t think there’s necessarily the same people looking for food resources during the day. It’s one of the things that killed us,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic, he said The Main Squeeze saw steady traffic from both federal and state employees, as well as customers from the passport agency. When those governmental employees were encouraged to work from home, that group of downtown professionals who tend to seek out healthy food alternatives for lunch dried up.
If Main Squeeze or Nourish offered something else, it’s hard to say if they would have succeeded, but then again, that’s part of the risk of doing business.
Bridging the gap
St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud can’t promise a business owner they will be able to make it work in downtown St. Albans, but he’s been trying to make it easier for them. Lavallee worked with Cloud last year to create a three-year contract that used some tax dollars to refurbish the Nourish space and cut down on operating expenses. Similar deals exist for the downtown businesses Off the Rails, Hangry the Donut Bar and Bootlegger Bikes.
Cloud said there’s two more contracts under negotiation that had been identified by Suzanne Lynn, a business consultant hired by the city this summer to help find potential private-public partnerships. On average, Cloud said he hears about a pitch a week from business owners looking for a spot.
“It hinges on the uniqueness of (a business), and what’s already here, the strength of the operator, the experience of the operator, their access to capital – willingness to put skin in the game – and the sort of the strength of the business model,” he said.
It can be difficult, however, to find something specific – such as a steakhouse. Much of a business’ success relies on the gumption of the business owner, Cloud said, and gauging how well they fit into the rest of the downtown market can be tricky without a crystal ball.
The city also tries to avoid oversaturating one industry with additional competitors for what’s already there, Cloud said.
Salons and barbers are a good example, as there are eight in the downtown corridor and even more within walking distance. Other industries with high density in the downtown include restaurants and cafes (14), small professional service firms (13) and retail spaces (11).
The city’s role, Cloud said, is to consider the economic development of downtown, and it can use its role as a municipality to offer private-public partnerships that can adequately address the risk, resources and return of both entities to come out with a better deal.
“The best example is when a business wants to come in, they find a good location, but the location needs substantial fit-up to make it attractive,” Cloud said. “And the landlord can’t eat that, so they need to pass it onto a tenant and then all of a sudden the project dies.”
Bringing in the city to pay for upkeep costs, however, makes it possible, he said. And if there should be a problem with the business down the line, there’s still an updated space able to be used by a future business owner tenant.
“We’ve learned that (creating population density) is not enough. It creates opportunity, gets people passing through and living downtown, but you still have a market failure at the retail level,” he said. “Coming out of the pandemic, it’s not just enough to increase population, not just enough to increase tourism or workers, but you also need to connect and bridge the gap between the property owners and business owners to make better conditions for space.”
New energy, new projects
As downtown businesses forge ahead, next year shows signs for some major renewed action in St. Albans, pushed forward in part by the city, as well as local organizers.
Full details on the city’s plans aren’t available quite yet, but as the budget season arrives, Cloud said he plans on talking about instituting a long-term downtown economic development position to replace the one held by Lynn.
The plans for the city’s Fonda site are also expected to be announced come Town Meeting Day. A state grant application already revealed the plan’s outlines of developing two large multi-unit apartment buildings with a shared parking lot in between on the property, and Cloud said he plans on bringing the idea to voters to consider by next March.
There’s also the matter of the Welden Theatre. Purchased six months ago by the City of St. Albans as part of a larger property purchase, the municipality has yet to move forward with its plans on the building, but there’s been interest by community members to create an expanded role for the theater in order to deliver community-focused programming. Such plans remain in the works.
A few community organizations are also seeing some revitalization. St. Albans Community Arts just announced two new co-directors, Nichole Cunningham and Jennifer Kostuck, to help the program support local artists and promote downtown businesses. A new St. Albans Young Professionals group is also planning to launch with its first official meeting to be held Sept. 27, and St. Albans for the Future – the downtown programming committee – has also been busy expanding on prior programs, including an expected event around the solar eclipse on April 8.
Altogether, the renewed energy could make it easier for the next business who finds downtown St. Albans to be a good fit, especially if the additional incentives, like workforce housing and more things-to-do, help draw more young people to the area.
“The biggest thing that we can provide is housing,” Cloud said. “And I know that we can beat Chittenden County in offering quality workforce housing.”
