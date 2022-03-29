ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans vegan deli/bakery Nourish is expanding onto Main Street.
Since the fall, business owner Ric Lavallee has been preparing to move Nourish from its Center Street location to a much larger space at 54 Main St, and after working on the project for the last few months, the new location is set to go live on April 15.
Lavallee said the move stemmed from customer’s needs as demand for low-fat non-processed vegan food has increased since Nourish opened back in 2020.
“We ran out of space,” Lavallee said. “We kept adding to the menu, and people were asking about seating. They wanted to sit, but it was only to-go.”
The move expands much of the business’ offerings. Six tables flank the ordering area and two window counters allow customers to sit down to enjoy Nourish’s whole food vegan menu, which hadn’t been possible in Nourish’s smaller Center Street space.
But that’s not the only new service expanded by the move. Lavallee said he’s spent tens of thousands investing in new kitchen and packaging equipment that allows Nourish to streamline its grab-and-go operations while also opening up the ability for people to buy larger amounts of food without having to worry about it expiring.
“All of it built up to need a bigger space with bigger exposure,” Lavallee said. “People can buy a whole week of prepared meals.”
New packaging has extended the shelf life of Nourish’s products from five days to up to two years for some items. The move has allowed the new space to provide more flexibility in how people engage with Nourish’s food products.
Ordering off the day’s menu can still be completed like any other restaurant, but if people want to stock up their fridge or grab a quick bite for lunch, they can now pre-order products online, order via a digital kiosk on-site or engage with workers over the counter.
Lavallee said he tried to tailor an ordering experience for all ages and skill levels to best help people access Nourish’s brand of vegan, wholefood no-oil based foods.
“We’re trying to make everything accessible and multigenerational,” he said.
While more room comes with more seating, more equipment and a larger space, Lavallee said he also has plans to use the Main Street business as a way to help other businesses in the area.
With the addition of new packaging machines, Lavallee said he’s been able to work with a few wholesalers to carry his products in grocery stores, but it’s been a six-month-long process to make it happen. With that experience under his belt, he hopes to engage with other local businesses interested in expanding their markets and finding new customers by hosting and selling local products at his new space.
It’s a way to help community businesses incubate, he said.
In the same vein, he plans on hosting local artwork on the walls of the deli to highlight what’s happening in the St. Albans art community. Ultimately, the work is to support the local community and help people find vegan whole food options that taste as good as their less healthy alternatives.
Lavallee and his wife Dara have been able to use vegetable-based ingredients to create burgers, bratwurst, “eggy” sandwiches, “chick’n less” nuggets, crunch wraps and even cheese-like bries that resemble and taste like the real things alongside the more traditional salads, smoothies and soups.
Lavellee said his latest creation is a chili cheese steak quesadilla. He described it as one-part Philly cheese steak, one-part chili and one-part gluten free tortilla.
“If people have diet restrictions because of health issues, I can offer them food they couldn’t eat previously because they would get sick. I’ve seen people tear up when they eat it,” Lavallee said. “I love doing this. Out of all the jobs and careers I’ve had, I probably smile more here.”
The new business, located at 54 Main Street, is one of several opening up in downtown St. Albans this spring.
