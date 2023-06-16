ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans City Council had a full agenda this past Monday night, leading to close to a three-hour meeting.
Here’s a quick review covering some of the biggest community news that came out of the discussion.
Rail Trail extension #2 gets green light
Could the Missisquoi Rail Trail get extended all the way to downtown St. Albans?
After Monday night’s St. Albans City Council meeting, it’s a definite possibility after a proposal to widen the eastern sidewalk of Federal Street received council’s support.
City planning director Chip Sawyer presented the idea Monday. He said the initial iteration of the city’s Federal Street project included plans to update the sidewalks on both sides of the street, but as the project evolved, it made sense to widen the eastern path to make it part of a rail trail extension.
Public residents, organized under the Walk/Bike Saint Albans (WBSA) name, came out Monday to support the move.
“This is such a no-brainer in terms of economic development for the downtown,” resident David Hutchinson said. “People could be able to come from out of town, park their cars here, get on their bike, ride out of town, come back into town, have lunch, shop, whatever. We think it's great.”
Sawyer explained that the change was prompted by a few additions to the project. This past January, roughly $1.7 million of federal and state dollars were designated to extend the rail trail down to Lower Newton Street as part of the trail’s connection to the city’s proposed Fonda site project.
After hearing about the grant, Sawyer said WBSA asked the city to go further in its Federal Street project and take the rail trail down one more street to downtown St. Albans.
The multi-year project had already considered varying transportation options when thinking about how to best upgrade Federal Street, but Sawyer said engineers re-examined the easements to see if the sidewalk could be widened after the city recognized the opportunity to bring the rail trail to downtown’s front door.
With council’s approval, he said he could ask federal planners to accept the proposed update to officially designate it as part of the project.
After a brief discussion and hearing further community members speak in support of the change, councilors approved it unanimously.
“If there’s any way to make it appealing to the eye,” Councilor Trudy Cioffi said.
The addition of the path widening isn’t expected to hold back the project either, Sawyer said. Since the larger Federal Street project includes multiple concurrent infrastructure updates, the other parts will continue along as scheduled.
Inflationary pressures will also require that project organizers request additional sidewalk funding for the project anyway, so the path extension can be easily included into the grant proposal.
After agreeing to the change, councilors asked Sawyer to be extra cognizant of what the trail would look like by trying to make sure that its appearance worked well with both the neighborhood and the larger vibe of downtown St. Albans.
Putting a larger path in the sidewalk easement would leave little room for extras like trees, and the overall goal is to make the trail a pleasant addition to the neighborhood that helps local residents, seniors and children better navigate their communities while giving downtown visitors access to the trail.
Water rates increasing
Look at your utility bills. St. Albans water rates are going up next year.
The St. Albans City Council approved a 6% increase in water fees and a 4.75% increase in sewer fees after looking at its utility budgets Monday night.
“We’re not the only municipality experiencing this,” city finance director Sarah Macy said. “It’s really across the board. These costs are largely out of our control. These are things we are required to have to treat water and wastewater.”
In real numbers, a city resident who uses 25,000 gallons per quarter will expect to pay roughly $372.61 under the new rates, or $18.30 more than last year.
A town resident at the same quarterly usage will pay $409.96, or $20.29 more than last year.
Macy said the new rates would set water costs at a higher than average rate compared to other northern Vermont towns, but the costs wouldn't place St. Albans at the top of the list. She explained St. Albans residents are still paying for significant capital improvements to the city’s water system, compared to residents in other Chittenden County towns that purchase water without the additional cost burden.
As for the reasons behind the cost increases, they’re mostly centered around rising personnel and material costs.
The new budget includes line items to hire another employee to help tackle the remainder of the city’s water meter replacement program. The new position would help overall shorthandedness in the offices, Macy said, while keeping costs down for water meter replacement by doing the work in-house instead of hiring an outside consultant.
On the materials cost side, prices of particular chemicals have also inflated the budget. The biggest outlier, Macy said, is the price of chlorine, which inflated from $1.79 a gallon last year to $4.30 this year.
Houghton Park to post new rec staff
Houghton Park will have new recreation staff posted there this summer as part of an effort to re-invigorate the local green space.
City Manager Dominic Cloud announced the move Monday night during City Council’s regular meeting.
“We’re going to be hiring some short term park supervisors at Houghton Park this summer,” Cloud said. “It’s been something we’ve talked about for years, and we’ve gotten a lot of input and feedback recently from the neighborhood that it’s taking a turn for the worse unless somebody is out there.”
The two supervisors – William Paulson and Andrew Koval – will be responsible for light maintenance to keep the park clean and clear of litter, program-related duties to provide children with things to do as well as supervisory duties to eliminate any potential negative behavior.
Scheduled to be on site seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the two young men will also have sports equipment and supplies – such as sprinklers and drinking water – available to lend out in order to turn Houghton Park into an attractive place for children, complete with the federally-funded free lunches and breakfasts that normally take place at Houghton during summer months.
The idea, Cloud said, is to have someone posted there to keep an eye on the place who can shut down any negative behavior and replace it with something positive.
Councilor Trudy Cioffi asked Cloud if there’s any precautions being taken about people potentially misusing the program by using it as a free daycare service, but he explained that the supervisor’s are being attached to park more as a reaction to past events than as an unprompted new service. If that changes, the city can pivot to reconsider the program, he said.
In the past few years, the city has received multiple complaints about youths hanging out on site to vandalize the park, and city workers have had to clean up graffiti in the past. Having supervisors on site should theoretically cut down on the behavior.
It’s not the first effort to make Houghton Park safer by giving kids alternatives. The city had initially tried instituting a shuttle service to send kids from Houghton Park to the city’s new pool at Hard’Ack, but it went largely unused.
Having people on site, however, is expected to go a step further. Like a park ranger at a state park, Cloud said, they can shut down any behavior with a reminder to “knock it off.”
Fonda Site seeks funds
The City of St. Albans is looking at the Vermont Treasurer’s Office as a potential funding source for the Fonda redevelopment.
The Vermont agency announced earlier this spring that the office would be making $85 million available as a lending source for the state’s public agencies, including municipalities.
In response, the city submitted an application asking for $25 million in order to fund the construction of a four-story workforce housing development – the last piece of the Fonda puzzle.
“That’s about what we think it’d take to complete the Fonda project. The full build out of the market rate units,” City Manager Dominic Cloud said.
Securing the funds would be the final piece to complete work on the long-standing Fonda project. The city initially purchased the land in 2007 to clean the former industrial site, and today, there’s currently a singular building, the recently-opened American Rail Dispatching Center, occupying the space. Cathedral Square, a nonprofit building developer, is also slated to construct a mixed use building over the next few years.
But Cloud has been working to find a way to construct a third building on site to serve middle-income renters, who are priced out of affordable housing on the cheaper side of the housing spectrum and homeownership on the more expensive end.
“This potentially could be the silver bullet that addresses (workforce housing’s) three challenges – high interest rates, high construction costs and a perceived lower market in St. Albans,” Cloud said.
The Vermont State Treasurer’s office is expected to announce who will be able to use the funds by the end of July.
If awarded, the city expects it can begin construction on the proposed residential workforce apartment building by the summer of next year.
