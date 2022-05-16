ST. ALBANS CITY — As soon as its sleek and bold sign went up earlier this month, the phone at Bootlegger Bikes in downtown St. Albans started ringing off the hook.
“It’s an untapped market up here,” co-owner Josh Schneider told the Messenger. “We’re going to get busy real fast.”
Callers will be glad to hear the bike shop — St. Albans’ first in decades — will open for business this Wednesday.
The shop hosted a “soft” opening on Saturday for members of the Franklin County Mountain Bike Club, who spent the morning cleaning up the trails at Hard’Ack Recreation Area. During the 12 o’clock hour, more than a dozen club members rolled through to check out what’s in stock and to talk with Schneider.
The 82 N. Main Street location is Bootlegger's second storefront. The first, located in Jeffersonville, opened in 2016. Co-owners Schneider and Matt Niklaus announced the expansion in January, when they signed a five-year lease agreement with the City of St. Albans.
To help get Bootlegger off the ground, the city is carrying some of the business’ start-up costs, including incremental percentages of rent for the next three years and some awning and signage costs.
Bootlegger is one of just three bike shops in Franklin County, alongside the Jay Cloud Cyclery in Montgomery and the seasonally-open White’s Bikes and Outfitters in Georgia.
Located in the middle, in the county’s most-populated area, Bootlegger will be able to latch onto a cycling community that is destined to expand. The Missisquoi and Lamoille Valley rail trails are within biking distance and the mountain bike offerings at Hard’Ack and Aldis Hill are expected to grow in 2022.
It’s vital to not only be able to buy a bike in Franklin County, but to have one serviced here, City Manager Dominic Cloud told the Messenger.
In the back of the shop, Schneider has two bike service stations nearly ready to go. He’s got the space to set up a third, which he expects to do given the demand he’s already experienced.
But he’s in search of more mechanics. Right now it's just him and service manager John Arena, who has to split his time between the St. Albans and Jeffersonville locations.
Arena, who started working at Bootlegger two years ago, said while the St. Albans shop will still carry mountain bikes by Orbea and Kona, it will also have models from Yeti and DaVinci in stock, two brands that are unavailable in Jeffersonville.
St. Albans will also have bikes from Tuesday Cycles, a budget-conscious brand perfect for use on the rail trail, as well as options for kids who are just starting out. Gravel bikes, which have grown in popularity in recent years, will also be part of Bootlegger’s line-up.
In the last few months, Schneider’s been busy refinishing the Main Street space. While the floor is the same, new paint brightens up the space and a new half-wall separates inventory from the service area.
“I hope to see a lot of stuff coming in and going out,” Schneider said.
