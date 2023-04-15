ST. ALBANS — As part of its efforts to create more housing, the City of St. Albans has purchased the Welden Theatre.
The official property transfer went through this past month, but City Manager Dominic Cloud said the city initially purchased the building at the tail end of last year as part of discussions with the prior owners, who packaged the theater as part of a three-lot deal.
The city’s goal, Cloud said, was primarily to acquire the neighboring Bellevue building and its parking lot to fulfill a larger project meant to create a multi-unit apartment building near Center Street. The Welden was essentially a bonus.
“Both of those parcels, they came as a unit, and the Bellevue really had the land,” Cloud said.
Next steps for Welden
The city’s plans for the Welden Theatre are still being determined, but there are some ideas under discussion, Cloud said. For example, the theater facilities – combined with city hall’s stage – could serve as a focal point for an arts complex, or arts district, to be paired with residential facilities.
But that idea is far from set in stone.
While the city now owns the Welden Theatre business, Cloud expects the city’s administration will be exploring options and talking to industry experts over the next year to figure out how to effectively operate the facility and pull in additional revenue. Currently, the administration is leaving day-to-day operations to the staff that work there while taxpayers carry those gaps operational revenues can’t cover.
Some of those costs have been recently reflected in city documents. Among its list of warrants approved at this past Monday’s City Council meeting includes a combined total of $1,750 to screen the recently-released movies “Cocaine Bear” and “Scream VI.” The city, however, is not in the business of choosing those movies.
“The challenges facing the movie theater industry, it’s a market failure. But people still like to go out to the movies,” Cloud said.
In general, the movie industry has seen some rough years. Rocked by decades of retailers selling really cheap big screen televisions to just about everyone, fewer and fewer people are heading to the theaters for their movie experiences, especially post-pandemic.
The larger film industry has mostly responded by leaning on fiscally safe sequels meant to draw the biggest mainstream crowds, and the Welden’s lineup has followed the same playbook, relying on a mix of animated family films, big superhero movies or slasher flicks to fill seats.
Now publicly-owned, the Welden Theatre could find a new playbook. Cloud is encouraging local residents to pass along ideas of what they’d like to see for the theater’s future.
The city is also examining what other towns with theaters are doing with their properties. Cloud highlighted Pentangle Arts in Woodstock as one example of a private-public partnership working around arts and film.
Pentangle Arts Director Alita Paine Wilson said the Town of Woodstock has been showing movies since 1940, and Pentangle Arts – a nonprofit – became a tenant of the town hall building in 1974 to provide arts programming and education to residents.
As part of its mission, Pentangle utilizes the historic Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, which has a full stage and seating for 386 patrons. The same building can then be adapted into a movie theater.
Whatever the case will end up being for St. Albans, Cloud said City Council’s goal is to make sure the Welden Theatre can keep showing movies and acting “as an economic engine for the downtown.”
“When you look at the movie theater, combined with the auditorium, combined with Taylor Park in the summer concert series, we’re just scratching the surface of what’s the potential for those to offer an experience in being in St. Albans,” Cloud said.
Wider efforts
Meanwhile, the city administration is looping potential residential builds into the larger property equation. With at least 200 jobs expected to come to St. Albans via the electric aviation company, Beta Technologies, Cloud said he’s looking to create the required housing units to settle them in St. Albans City.
The problem with the housing industry, in general, is that the cost of building doesn’t equate into enough return for investors, but Cloud said the city has more financial tools to make it work. A low municipal interest rate helps keep overall costs low, while bonds can be paid back over much longer timeframes. Add a private partner looking to push the project forward, and the city has found a strong formula for its development tactics.
Cloud is looking to apply that strategy to the Bellevue building and the surrounding area to create a project similar to what was done with Congress and Main.
No plans have yet been drawn up for that development project, but Cloud has thought through what it could look like if plans move forward.
“I think we can do another 60-odd (units) in the back of city hall in combination with the parking lot. And then also the land in the back of the Bellevue, that whole parking lot back there, that’s all part of the parcel that we bought, and it really runs over to Center Street,” Cloud said. “What we envision is something like Congress and Main, where we continue to operate the parking in the middle that services existing buildings now, and then we’re going to create one or two development sites around that parking.”
At the same time, the city is also involved in developing the former Fonda site. The new Genesee & Wyoming office building was recently completed on the site, and there are plans to create a 33-unit multi-unit building for a range of incomes.
In combination with the expected multimillion update of Federal Street, the two major developments would largely transform the northwest side of the city.
Downtown purchases
As the city moves forward to address the market failures in housing, Cloud said he’s very much aware of the potential dangers associated with the financial risk of property development, but he also highlighted the risks associated with a city that stays out of the private market.
“There’s nothing I would love better to have the city's imperative to buy buildings be negated because the private market is doing it and our work is done then,” Cloud said. “Until then, we really need to sort of be leading the charge. It’s kind of creating the market.”
By next Town Meeting Day, he expects to lay out a more complete housing development plan defining exactly what that would look like for voters.
“There’s a huge element of trust and relationship that we’ve built with the voters. And I think it’s important to look at the arc of where we started,” Cloud said. “One of the questions we often get asked is, how do you measure outcomes? We spent $20 million in public investment, and that produced $60 million in growth to the tax base. So that’s three to one. “
The ratio to actual private investment compared to public funds used, he said, is probably much higher.
With that said, the city administration recognizes the number of private businesses that closed down in the last year, which the city didn’t give a leg-up to.
The Welden Theatre is just one example, but the city also funds a portion of expenses, like rent – by using American Rescue Plan Act dollars – for Nourish, Hangry the Donut Bar, Off the Rails and Bootlegger Bikes as part of development deals made with those businesses.
Others like “The Frozen Ogre” and just this week, “The Main Squeeze,” were allowed to close down without an extending option.
“I stand by those deals,” Cloud said about the business development deals. “I’m the one who’s held accountable for making them. I packaged them and sold them to the city council and I evaluated the risk. But I also evaluated the risk of doing nothing.”
In the end, the city expects to continue down this road to see how to best catalyze more foot traffic downtown by finding those businesses looking to bring something unique to St. Albans, setting up housing projects to bring more people into the city and, ultimately, keeping an eye on the long-term.
“I would much rather be having a conversation about why we bought the Welden than one about what are we going to do with that space now that the Welden moved out,” Cloud said. “The answer isn’t the city buying every business, but the answer – in many cases – is public-private partnership and juicing the market with the creation of additional housing so there’s more people downtown and more business activity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.