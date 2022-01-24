ST. ALBANS CITY – To prep for their new downtown space, Erica McClain has been thinking a lot about the Hangry Donut’s vibe.
“It’s going to be real pink,” she said laughing.
Designing the front window display is also on her mind.
“You know as I'm talking to the people, they're like, ‘I’m really not seeing the vision.’ I'm like, here's the thing. Here's how it's gonna look. We're gonna have this clear box. It's gonna have ping pong balls, but they’ll look like sprinkles. And they're like: ‘Okay.’ It’ll have lots and lots of cake. A lot of velvet floral. There'll be a swing in there,” Erica McClain said.
“It’s going to be Erica’s personality,” Ed McClain added.
After three years of running Hangry the Donut Bar out of their home kitchen, the McClains are taking the leap with a space in downtown St. Albans due to open in late spring. Their goal is to bring some of their unique Southern cuisine and culture to St. Albans.
Origin story
Erica McClain initially started Hangry the Donut Bar back in 2019 as a way to help out the household as her husband, Ed McClain, went back to school to switch careers.
Cooking had always been something that she had done well, Erica said, so after checking out a donut shop in New York while visiting a friend, she said she felt inspired to craft her own recipe. In some ways, it was a callback to her childhood years spent in Florida, where both Ed and Erica’s family would grab donuts on Sundays after church.
“I mean, lowkey, I didn’t realize how much we loved donuts,” she said.
After a little experimentation with the recipe, she posted a small notice on Facebook to see if anyone was interested in buying her version of the baked goods.
Two people responded.
She ended up meeting one person at Food City and the other at a gas station to make her first sales. After those first small successes, Hangry ended up taking over their kitchen, and in the years since, the McClains have made a lot of donuts.
Ed estimated that this past summer the two hand-prepared roughly 1,200 donuts a week – rolling, cutting and preparing each one by hand – to fill the demand.
Running a small business has lead to some stressful situations for the McClains. When they decided to attend the Champlain Valley Fair with their recently purchased food truck, they had a line of people waiting for donuts before they could even set up.
Watching people react once they eat the food, however, usually makes up for the stressful hours spent preparing, Erica said.
“We'll just have the worst day, like I tell you, everything that could go wrong goes wrong,” Erica said. “But then like when we're setting up, the people are already lining up, and I'm like ‘Jeez.’ And then when they grab it, and they eat it, their faces just make it okay. I’m like, okay, I can keep doing this.”
New space
Now, the two have the additional task of figuring out how they want their downtown space at 84 N. Main St. to look and feel when they open in the spring.
With roughly 2,000 square feet to work with, Erica said Hangry the Donut Bar will offer their signature donuts along with a handful of additional Southern cuisine items – such as macaroni and cheese and chicken and waffles – in an upbeat positive environment where 20 to 25 people can relax and enjoy their food.
“It is definitely going to have some bumping music. That's my thing. I want people to come in and be like, alright. So they'll be happy and then they'll want to eat more and so that'll be a win-win,” she said
In the future, the two are also thinking about potentially hosting events once they open to make use of the space’s stage.
As for the aforementioned indoor swing, Erica said she wanted something unique as many people like using an eye-catching backdrop to show off their donuts on social media.
Outside of special events, store hours will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to catch the morning and lunch crowds.
“We really like this town,” Ed said “You know, we spent almost our whole lives here in Vermont. And you know, we've seen it grow over the years. And we're like, okay, like, we can make that commitment because we like it here. We plan on staying here.”
