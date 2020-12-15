Vermonters can almost be heard breathing a collective sigh of relief as health department officials said the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the state yesterday. Plus Spectrum prepares to open with Georgia resident Stefanie Comstock at the helm.
COVID-19 vaccines arrive in first wave
How many did the state receive?
The first 1,950 of Vermont’s anticipated 5,850 doses was delivered to the State Vaccine Depot and The University of Vermont Medical Center.
When will more arrive?
The Health Department will receive an additional 1,950 doses today.
Where will they be sent?
The vaccines will be distributed to Vermont’s remaining hospitals, including Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Meet the program manager for Spectrum’s St. Albans drop-in center
Who is Stefanie Comstock?
Georgia resident Stefanie Comstock will take the reins as the Spectrum Youth and Family Services drop in center program manager. Most recently, she worked as a medication assisted treatment care coordinator at Northwestern Medical Center.
Why she’s a fit for the job
Comstock worked at Community Health Centers of Burlington’s Safe Harbor Health Center, where she conducted homeless outreach and connected people with housing options. She’ll put that experience to work at Spectrum.
What’s up next at Spectrum?
Comstock’s is hiring three new staff members and focusing on the center’s opening.
In the latest Voices of Athletes, BFA student show their grace and gratitude
Mashtare’s dedication
BFA cross country athlete Caitlin Dasaro says she’s grateful for Coach Mashtare.
“He did a really good job advocating for students to have a fall season.”
How Mashtare helped
Mashtare sent athletes workouts to help them prepare for the season.
“I’m glad we were able to give Coach Mashtare a good season this year.”
Enjoy a socially distanced holiday season in Fairfax
Fairfax Parks & Rec has an interactive map of lit-up homes available online, featuring locales throughout Fairfax
What you’ll see on your tour
More than 50 homes are currently listed on the site, with displays as far north as North Fairfax and east along Fletcher Road toward the town’s borders.
How long will it take?
The full tour could last several hours, so plan your route accordingly.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Extended Benefits for Vermonters are ending. What does Scott say about it?
• Vermont electors cast votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
• Police are seeking a vehicle tied to an assault in Alburgh
• Mass testing was conducted at Vermont’s only women’s prison
