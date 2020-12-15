Vermonters can almost be heard breathing a collective sigh of relief as health department officials said the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the state yesterday. Plus Spectrum prepares to open with Georgia resident Stefanie Comstock at the helm.

COVID-19 Vaccine arrival at UVMMC

The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech arrives at The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington Dec. 14.

COVID-19 vaccines arrive in first wave

How many did the state receive?

The first 1,950 of Vermont’s anticipated 5,850 doses was delivered to the State Vaccine Depot and The University of Vermont Medical Center.

When will more arrive?

The Health Department will receive an additional 1,950 doses today.

Where will they be sent?

The vaccines will be distributed to Vermont’s remaining hospitals, including Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Get more details here, and follow the story at samessenger.com/news

Stefanie Comstock, Spectrum Youth and Family Services, St. Albans CIty, 12-14-2020

Stefanie Comstock of Georgia will be helming Spectrum Youth and Family Services’ new drop-in warming shelter on Lake Street in St. Albans City.

Meet the program manager for Spectrum’s St. Albans drop-in center

Who is Stefanie Comstock?

Georgia resident Stefanie Comstock will take the reins as the Spectrum Youth and Family Services drop in center program manager. Most recently, she worked as a medication assisted treatment care coordinator at Northwestern Medical Center.

Why she’s a fit for the job

Comstock worked at Community Health Centers of Burlington’s Safe Harbor Health Center, where she conducted homeless outreach and connected people with housing options. She’ll put that experience to work at Spectrum.

What’s up next at Spectrum?

Comstock’s is hiring three new staff members and focusing on the center’s opening.

Read more about Stefanie's work here

Caitlin Dasaro

Caitlin Dasaro (bib 683) and her BFA teammates compete in the 2020 Meet of Champions at Hard’ack. Ruby Dasaro, Caitlin’s sister (bib 690), also ran in the race.

In the latest Voices of Athletes, BFA student show their grace and gratitude

Mashtare’s dedication

BFA cross country athlete Caitlin Dasaro says she’s grateful for Coach Mashtare.

“He did a really good job advocating for students to have a fall season.”

How Mashtare helped

Mashtare sent athletes workouts to help them prepare for the season.

“I’m glad we were able to give Coach Mashtare a good season this year.”

Read the full column here, and learn what kindesses Christopher Cotignola appreciated this year

Fairfax tree lighting, Fairfax Community Center, 12-12-2020

Fairfax’s annual holiday tree twinkles from the front of the Fairfax Community Center.

Enjoy a socially distanced holiday season in Fairfax

Fairfax Parks & Rec has an interactive map of lit-up homes available online, featuring locales throughout Fairfax

What you’ll see on your tour

More than 50 homes are currently listed on the site, with displays as far north as North Fairfax and east along Fletcher Road toward the town’s borders.

How long will it take?

The full tour could last several hours, so plan your route accordingly.

Get more details here

IN OTHER NEWS

• Extended Benefits for Vermonters are ending. What does Scott say about it?

• Vermont electors cast votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

• Police are seeking a vehicle tied to an assault in Alburgh

• Mass testing was conducted at Vermont’s only women’s prison

