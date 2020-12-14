MONTPELIER -- As is done every four years, Vermont’s electors gathered on Monday to submit their electoral college votes for the president and vice president of the United States with all three selecting Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, respectively.
State Senator-elect Kesha Ram, Terje Anderson and Linda Gravell, Vermont’s electors for 2020, all followed suit with how 242,820 Vermonters -- 65 percent of those who cast a ballot for the office -- voted Nov. 3 by choosing the Biden/Harris ticket.
“The voting of Vermont’s electors starts the final chapter of what has truly been a historic election year,” said Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos in a statement.
“From the largest effort ever undertaken in Vermont to ensure safe, secure voting options for Vermonters, to the record shattering number of Vermonters who voted in the 2020 Primary and General Elections, we can be very proud of our civic process in the Green Mountain State," Condos added.
Condos administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office to Ram, Anderson, and Gravell in the House Chamber of the Vermont State House, after which the electors penned their votes on a ballot and subsequently signed their certificate of vote and certificate of ascertainment.
The ballot and accompanying certificates are to be sent to the U.S. National Archives, the vice president serving as president of the U.S. Senate, the chief judge of the Vermont federal court and to Condos as Vermont Secretary of State.
Vermont’s three electoral college votes will be counted with those of the other US states and territories by Congress Jan. 6, 2021.
The number of electoral college votes each state gets is equal to how many members of Congress hail from that state; with its two senators and just one member in the House of Representatives, Vermont gets just the three electoral college nods.
