Voices of Athletes: BFA St. Albans cross country athletes run through fall season with grace and gratitude

Caitlin Dasaro: cross country runners grateful for Mashtare’s dedication.
“I’m very grateful for Coach Mashtare. He did a really good job advocating for students to have a fall season,” said Dasaro.
“He did a lot of work so all the teams could have races. I’m so happy that he loves running as much as he does.
“In April, when we went into the first quarantine, he sent us workouts to help us prepare for the season. He really cares about our success as runners.
“I’m also grateful to the cross country parents who volunteered at our meets, and they did a great job.
“Cross country is unique; everyone is nice and super positive. They were all glad to be running and seeing one another at practices, even during COVID.”
The girls’ team came ready to compete in 2020.
“We were a very competitive team this year, and that was exciting. We weren’t just running in races; we were competing in races,” said Dasaro.
“I’m glad we were able to give Coach Mashtare a good season this year.”
Dasaro missed the presence of fans and family.
“In past seasons, we would go to meets as a team, walk the course, hang out before or after a race, and have spectators,” said Dasaro.
“When you hit a spot where you were struggling, you had to mentally push yourself because there was no one there cheering you for you.”
Limited contact didn’t limit team bonding.
“We ran the entire Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail this summer on our own. We split up into two-person teams, and each took a section. I ran with my sister Ruby.
“We put in a lot more effort with team bonding; having the struggles of COVID brought us together,” said Dasaro.
“People were afraid we weren’t going to have a season, so they focused their energy and time into making sure we did well if we did have one.”
Christopher Cotignola: gratitude and kindness in COVID.
“The cancelation of track this spring left us with a little fire to start the fall season,” said Cotignola.
“I was grateful for the number of races we had, both in and out of the county. As a senior, I wanted to get the most we could safely.”
Acts of kindness shine brightly in COVID times.
“We had a great captain’s council this year. I was a captain, and that was a great memory.
“I have a teammate and friend, Ian Carpenter, who has Down Syndrome. He has always wanted to be a captain,” said Cotignola.
“His birthday was was the on day as our last home race. Before the race, the captain’s council gave him a certificate giving him captain’s privileges for the rest of the season.
“All the captains, coaches, and Mr. Marlow signed it. That was the most wonderful memory of the season. This is Ian’s last year, and he was over the moon!”
Staggered starts, limited spectators, and loss of special meets marred the season.
“The staggered starting in races made things difficult. We’d usually have 40 or 50 guys starting at once, but it was reduced to 15.
“That format can mess up who you’re going to pace with. You could spread out in a race and have no one to pace with.
“Having limited spectators was also a challenge. We could only have one parent at some meets, and it was tough to figure who’d get to go.
“Our teammates couldn’t even cheer from the sideline. It was hard not to cheer on my teammates or to hear them cheer for each other at the finish line.
‘It hurt as a senior that we couldn’t go to our special races in Saratoga or Manchester.”
Amid the challenges? Gratitude!
“Having a season was great! We still got to do senior things like the senior photo, and we had a costume parade and won plates of cookies,” said Cotignola.
“Keeping some of those ‘normal’ things were joys, and that’s all you can ask for.”
