FAIRFAX – Fairfax, like many towns in Vermont and across the U.S., welcomed the holidays virtually over the weekend, lighting the town’s tree from afar Saturday evening with some little help from Saint Nick himself.
For the evening’s organizers – Fairfax Parks and Recreation, and Dusty Trail Realty’s Leebeth “Ann” Lemieux – Saturday’s lighting was a quieter affair turned around virtually overnight as public health orders turn typical holiday gatherings on their head.
“People still need to their connections with one another,” Lemieux, a Fairfax native who’s been involved in Fairfax’s seasonal celebrations for more than a decade, told the Messenger from the sidelines Saturday evening. “With social distancing, people can feel disconnected.”
Streamed online over Fairfax Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page, Saturday’s tree lighting brought a few words from Fairfax’s recreation director Brian LaClair and “special guest” Santa Claus, the latter of whom led a brief countdown to the tree’s lighting.
Blended into Saturday’s stream were videos of light displays strewn around Fairfax and a public health message from the evening’s special guest, who told Fairfax’s children to “be safe, wear your masks and listen to your moms and dads.”
“Christmas,” Claus said, “is right around the corner.”
For Fairfax, Saturday’s virtual celebration stood out against the town’s typical holiday festivities, events known to draw crowds in the hundreds for activities, an annual tree lighting and customary visits with Santa Claus, according to Lemiuex.
“Santa usually has more than 100 gifts given by the end of the night,” Lemieux said.
Alongside Saturday’s lighting, Fairfax has also followed other towns’ footsteps in creating a light-up tour of Fairfax, featuring more than 50 homes with trees aglow and other trappings tracing their front yards.
As of Monday afternoon, displays, while largely confined to Fairfax’s village, were listed as far east as Fairfax’s border with Fletcher and well into North Fairfax’s more rural corners.
While organizers had originally planned to hold some form of an in-person lighting with social distancing and masking guidelines in place, COVID-19’s ongoing spread within Vermont eventually led Fairfax Parks and Recreation to opt for something more socially-distant.
“We recognized things were changing rapidly,” LaClair told the Messenger, “and made sure any decision we made was in the best interest for the community as a whole.”
Still, according to the recreation director, the hope was that there could still be a little holiday cheer dug out of a COVID Christmas in Fairfax.
Like the handful of public health friendly events throughout the year, the hope, LaClair said, was that Fairfax’s recreation department could “make sure there were little bits of joy the community could come around” this year.
How to take a lit-up tour of Fairfax this season
Fairfax Parks and Recreation has an interactive map of lit-up homes available online, featuring locales strewn throughout Fairfax where residents have lights and other displays at the ready and are inviting passersby as a part of Fairfax’s lights tour.
More than 50 homes are currently listed on the site, with displays spread as far north as North Fairfax and stretched east along Fletcher Road toward the town’s borders. Several suggested routes can be found mapped on the recreation department’s Facebook page.
According to Fairfax’s recreation director Brian LaClair, families could potentially make a night of Fairfax’s lights tour – it took the recreation director more than two hours to get even halfway through every home on the list.
The idea, according to LaClair, came to the recreation department courtesy of the department’s activities coordinator Danielle Rothy. “All the credit goes to Danielle,” LaClair said.
More information about Fairfax’s holiday lights tour can be found online at https://bit.ly/34bH1dS.
