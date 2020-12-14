ALBURGH – Police are asking for help with identifying the operator of a vehicle who was reportedly involved in an assault Sunday afternoon in Alburgh.
According to a release from the Vermont State Police (VSP), the vehicle’s operator, described as a “5’6” white female with dark colored hair,” reportedly pulled a pregnant woman from her vehicle and assaulted her near Route 2’s intersection with Route 78 in Alburgh.
The individual reportedly responsible for Sunday’s assault is believed to be driving a silver Honda CRV with a partial temporary Vermont registration reading L195.
They were last seen driving north on Route 2 in Alburgh.
Anyone with information related to Sunday’s assault is asked to reach out to VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.
