ST. ALBANS – For the first time in several years, Vermont has recorded a net loss in annual greenhouse gas emissions and is projected to continue seeing annual losses, according to a January report from the Dept. of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
A greenhouse gas emissions inventory and forecast published by DEC shows 2016, the most recent year with comprehensive data available, saw Vermont emit approximately 0.43 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent less than in 2015.
Those losses, representing approximately a 4 percent reduction in annual emissions, are the first recorded reduction of greenhouse gases in Vermont in nearly half a decade.
While the report admits forecasting is a challenge when considering climate change, subsequent years were predicted to continue seeing those declines in annual greenhouse gas emissions in 2017 and 2018, and the report carries those projections into 2021 and 2026.
Those losses still place annual emissions in Vermont above the 1990 benchmark used to measure progress in Vermont and well above the state’s emissions goals outlined under state statute.
According to DEC’s report, 2016’s reported reductions still remain 13 percent above that 1990 benchmark of 8.65 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, the measurement used to collectively gauge greenhouse gas emissions.
“Although 2016 exhibited a decrease in overall gross emissions levels, more significant and sustained reductions will be required to make meaningful progress toward Vermont’s emissions reduction goals,” the report reads.
Greenhouse gases are a group of gases in Earth’s atmosphere capable of trapping heat within the atmosphere, leading to the steady warming of the planet’s climate.
Gases tracked within DEC’s inventory are based off of those identified by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change within the Kyoto Protocol, an international treat signed by most countries since its drafting the 1990s.
The warming of Earth’s climate is well documented, with available data showing a steep increase in annual temperatures since the onset of the Industrial Revolution.
According to the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), global climate change is expected to bring shorter winters and harsher storms. Data shared by ANR shows annual average temperatures continue to rise in both the summer and winter, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported this January to be the hottest on record globally.
A U.S. Dept. of Agriculture report previously detailed by the Messenger also suggested the warming climate could shift the range of different animal and plant species around, pushing some into higher elevations and others further north.
Vermont’s State Hazard Mitigation Plan, meanwhile, anticipates greater risks of natural hazards and disasters in light of the heavier storms and other impacts brought by a warming climate.
According to DEC’s gas emissions inventory, areas where progress was made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions were focused largely within a generalized residential, commercial and industrial sector, and within the electricity sector.
Transportation remains the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions within Vermont, where long distances and a lack of steady public transit can make travel by methods other than car a challenge.
According to DEC’s report, the transportation sector accounted for nearly 45 percent of all emissions within Vermont in 2016.
In their inventory, DEC suggests emissions from the transportation sector could be further affected by the expected rollback of federal fuel economy standards and greenhouse gas emissions standards, as well as the revocation of a waiver allowing states like California and Vermont to adopt more stringent fuel economy standards.
Transportation has become a centerpiece within the climate debate in Vermont and New England at large, as several states within the region weigh the possible adoption of a cap-and-trade agreement gradually thinning emissions allowances for participating states to auction to providers of gasoline and diesel.
Vermont’s participation within the proposed agreement, otherwise known as the Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI), remains uncertain, with some legislators bristling at the likely increases in fuel prices that would come with the program’s adoption.
While Gov. Phil Scott has publicly stated he would oppose any so-called “gas taxes,” he has yet to formally issue any decisions regarding the TCI.
His Republican counterpart in Massachusetts, meanwhile, has wholly endorsed his respective state’s involvement in the TCI, while Gov. Chris Sununu, another Republican, in neighboring New Hampshire has stated he would not sign New Hampshire into the agreement.
Scott has, meanwhile, promoted investment in electrical vehicle incentives in Vermont as a means to addressing emissions from the transportation sector, earmarking funding within his budget proposal for an electric vehicle rebate program and for developing infrastructure needed for wider use of electric vehicles.
Residential and commercial fuel use, while declining, remains the second largest source of emissions within Vermont, accounting for nearly a quarter of all emissions within the Green Mountain State.
The report predicted greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture sector – which accounts for 12 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions in Vermont – would remain constant, in part a result of uncertainty currently dogging the sector and possible changes in land management practices.
While the report projected continued declines in annual greenhouse gas emissions, DEC’s greenhouse gas report also warned “future conditions are difficult to predict as they are prone to many uncertainties.”
The report also suggested that the amount of gases annually sequestered by Vermont’s forests, where trees absorb gases through photosynthesis and trap those gases within soil, is also continuing an annual decline, meaning less greenhouse gases are being removed from the atmosphere through Vermont’s forests.
Comparatively, Vermont has a lower rate of greenhouse gasses emitted per person than the national average, but, according to the state’s report, the gap between national average and Vermont’s per capita emissions is decreasing.
Likewise, at 15.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per person, the amount of per capita greenhouse gases emitted annually in Vermont remains higher than the rest of New England and New York.
While both state statute and Vermont’s Comprehensive Energy Plan have set specific greenhouse gas reduction goals for Vermont by the year 2050, neither set explicitly enforceable standards requiring Vermont meet those goals.
The Vermont Legislature is currently weighing legislation – the Global Warming Solutions Act – that would allow Vermonters to take the state to court if it does not reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent of their 2005 levels within the next five years.
Those required reductions would grow to requiring reductions equivalent to 40 percent of 2005’s greenhouse gas levels by 2030, and 80 percent by 2050.
The Global Carbon Project estimated that global greenhouse gas emissions were projected to rise to a record high in 2019, the Washington Post reported last December.