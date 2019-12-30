ST. ALBANS – The 12 eastern and northeastern states participating in talks around an interstate cap-and-trade system for reducing carbon emissions have released a rough outline of the program.
Officials are now seeking comment on the regional initiative dubbed the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI), a tentative agreement setting gradually thinned emissions allowances for participating states to auction to providers of gasoline and diesel.
The program seeks to limit the amount of greenhouse gases produced by the region’s transportation sector, which accounts for nearly half of all emissions within the states currently negotiating over the program.
Proceeds from those auctions would then be recommitted to “achieve TCI Program goals” agreed upon by participating states, namely the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.
The program would be overseen by an interstate organization governed by a board of directors with representation from member states and enforced when gasoline and diesel is transported from storage facilities within TCI states or from outside the TCI to final sale destinations within the TCI.
States participating in conversations around the TCI include every state from Maine to Virginia – including Vermont – and encompass an area of 72 million people and 52 million registered vehicles.
Among the twelve participating states, transportation remains the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, representing 43 percent of overall carbon dioxide emissions in the region as a whole.
In Vermont, where annual greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise despite aggressive statewide goals for reducing emissions, the transportation sector accounts for 43 percent of annual emissions.
The announcement of the TCI comes as a report from the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization found the concentration of greenhouse gases – common emissions widely connected to global climate change by climatologists – have hit a record high.
While Governor Phil Scott has yet to announce whether he would advocate for Vermont joining the TCI, some Democratic legislators have already set Vermont’s participation in the TCI as a priority when the state’s legislature reconvenes in January.
During a forum in St. Albans City Hall this past November, members of the Vermont Climate Caucus described the program as an “excise tax” that, even without Vermont’s involvement, would likely see gas prices increase as a result of other states’ involvement in the TCI.
“If we choose not to participate we would likely see the increase in gas prices from the TCI but not get the benefit in Vermont,” Rep. Mike McCarthy, a St. Albans Democrat and Franklin County’s only member of the caucus, said. “It’s very important that we are at the table.”
Others, like the conservative think-tank Ethan Allen Institute, have attacked the program as the latest iteration of the “gas tax” likely passed off to consumers purchasing fuel from the pump and felt acutely in Vermont’s more rural areas.
Already Scott’s counterpart in New Hampshire, Governor Chris Sununu, announced he would refrain from involving the Granite State in the program, lambasting it as a “financial boondoggle” and “gas tax with little environmental benefit to the state.”
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, also a Republican, has meanwhile defended the plan as a “significant step forward” and, in a statement, said, “working together across the region is the best opportunity to meet Massachusetts’ transportation challenges and aggressive climate change goals.”
Environmental groups have supported the program with varying degrees of enthusiasm, meanwhile, with some praising the program as a step in the right direction and others saying it was not enough to address the threat of climate change.
In a statement immediately following the reveal of the TCI’s plan, the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) declared the program “insufficient as outline to address the scope of emissions coming from the transportation sector” before conceding it was “a long-awaited and potentially significant step forward.”
In a statement from Ben Edgerly Walsh, the Climate and Energy Program Director at the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG), Walsh said, “this opportunity to invest in solutions that both cut climate pollution and save Vermonters money on transportation is worth pursuing.”
“No single action is going to be sufficient to put us on track to hit Vermont’s climate commitments, but this would be a step in the right direction,” Walsh’s statement, also shared by VNRC, read.
Climatologists almost uniformly agree human activity has contributed to the rapid warming of the planet, with everything from intense forest and brush fires and droughts to heavier flooding attributed by scientists to the changing climate.
According to the Agency of Natural Resources, Vermont is expected to see warmer summers, shorter winters and heavy rainfall as annual temperatures continue to rise, effects Vermont Emergency Management notes “are beginning to have a significant impact on Vermont’s economy, people and environment.”
A 2018 study by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture found climate change has already started shifting the ranges of some species of Vermont wildlife north and further into the mountains.
According to the United Nations, humanity would have to halve its annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in order to mitigate the most catastrophic effects of climate change.