MONTPELIER – Vermont Attorney General T. J. Donovan has joined a lawsuit filed against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the federal agency’s attempts to revoke waivers allowing for stricter vehicles emissions standards.
In a statement issued Friday, Donovan said Vermont joined the suit to preserve emissions standards originally set by California. Vermont is one of several states that have also adopted California’s standards.
Those standards, a statement from his office said, represented “a key part of state-level efforts to protect public health, clean air and the environment.”
“Protecting our environment is a Vermont value,” Donovan said in a statement. “The climate crisis is real, and we have to do what we can to address this crisis.”
Under the federal Clean Air Act, states may obtain a waiver from the EPA to set vehicle emissions standards that are at least as protective as the federal government’s standards.
Thirteen other states, including Vermont, have received waivers to adopt California’s emissions standards, which place stricter controls on greenhouse gas emissions and smog pollutants for vehicles modeled between 2017 and 2025.
Greenhouse gases refer more generally to gases scientists have linked to global climate change, a phenomenon the scientific community almost uniformly agrees is occurring and will have a dramatic effect on the planet.
The EPA and the administration of President Donald Trump have argued in the past that the EPA’s rules would unify national vehicle standards and encourage automakers to producer safer and cheaper vehicles.
In signing onto the suit, Donovan joins attorneys general another 22 states and the District of Columbia in opposing EPA’s attempts to revoke those waivers.
According to Donovan’s office, the filing also includes a petition calling on the court to review a separate regulation set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “designed to preempt” California’s greenhouse gas and vehicle emissions standards.
This September, Donovan and another 23 attorneys general filed a suit against the NHTSA in a federal court in Washington, D.C., over the traffic administration’s proposed regulations limiting California’s vehicle emissions standards.
According to Donovan’s office, Friday’s filing allows the challenge to be heard if the D.C. court sides with NHTSA over the court’s lack of jurisdiction over that suit.
“I am proud that Vermont is a national leader in the fight for clean air. Today’s filing continues that fight,” Donovan wrote in his statement. “We will remain strong in our opposition to any federal action that threatens Vermont’s ability to limit greenhouse gases entering our environment and especially when federal action threatens our chosen vehicle emission standards.”