MONTPELIER – While sticking close to his previous promises regarding affordability, Gov. Phil Scott outlined a proposed $6.3 billion budget Tuesday touching on everything from health care and downtown redevelopment to cleaner energy.
Of that budget, $4.2 billion were expected to come from state revenues with another $2.1 billion leveraged in federal funding, a 2 percent increase from the current year’s state budget Scott promised would be raised without additional taxes.
“It’s my belief the state budget should not grow any faster than people’s paychecks,” Scott said. “Our goal should be to do our work in ways that helps Vermonters keep more of what they earn, making it easier – not harder – for every family to live a secure and stable life.”
Under his proposed budget, general fund expenditures rise rose by $46 million – or almost 3 percent – to $1.7 billion and the education fund swelled to $1.8 billion, representing a 5 percent increase in spending according to Scott.
Scott told lawmakers crafting the budget was a challenge, with his cabinet seeing a $70 million gap “even with organic revenue growth” when they began crafting the budget.
“Even with consistent revenue growth, each year we’ve had to make difficult decisions with reductions to agencies, departments, programs and services,” Scott said.
Scott anchored much of his address to the state’s demographic challenges – an issue that has become a centerpiece in the governor’s administration.
Citing a report from the Tax Structure Commission that predicted economic growth would be largely confined to the greater Burlington area, Scott called on the state to address what he said was “without question the greatest challenge we face as a state.”
“Confronting this crisis is the only way we’ll be able to address other critical needs, whether it’s human services, public safety, transportation or climate change and transitioning to a clean energy economy,” Scott said. “Addressing this reality is crucial to Vermont’s future.”
As a part of that commitment, Scott restated his opposition to the paid family leave plan currently weaving through the Vermont Legislature, telling legislators he could not support the “$29 million payroll tax on working Vermonters” needed to fund the program.
He also proposed eliminate the income tax charged on military retirement pay, saying it would “create an incentive for military veterans to return to Vermont” and align Vermont with neighboring states that have also eliminated their own versions of a similar tax.
Within his budget proposal, Scott proposed expanded funding to the downtown and village center tax credits program – swelling the program to $4 million – and endorsed expanding the tax increment financing that has supported redevelopment in communities like St. Albans.
In Vermont, tax increment financing (TIF) allows communities to bond for construction and other development costs for supporting redevelopment in a designated area and repay those bonds with the additional tax revenues that come as property values within a TIF district increase.
“TIFs not only create economic growth but also empower communities to shape their own future,” Scott said. “It’s a bottom up, grassroots approach. It’s a tool that could really benefit towns statewide.”
Scott also proposed directing $2.8 million to the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, a large network of railroad routes repurposed as walking paths stretching from the Northeast Kingdom to, once complete, Swanton.
The only stretches of the trail currently complete are a pair of major segments in Lamoille County and the Northeast Kingdom and two shorter stretches cutting through Swanton Village and Sheldon, where the trail intersects the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
“This trail will bring people through 18 towns and villages across five counties in some of the most rural parts of our state,” Scott said. “This is a big deal for a region that feels disconnected.”
Scott also stated that he was still “cautiously optimistic” about the state’s transition to an all-payer model of health care, where a network of medical providers are paid a set rate through an accountable care organization based on the population they serve rather than a fee for every visit with a health care provider.
His admittedly lukewarm support of the state’s all-payer model comes as the accountable care organization responsible for implementing that model, OneCare, has received criticism for its reporting on Vermont’s transition to the all-payer model.
“Now, I understand the ACO hasn’t done a great job at explaining how they’re improving people’s health and reducing costs,” Scott said. “But there are compelling stories to be told, and accountable care is showing more potential than any other health care reform I can remember.”
In his proposal, Scott recommended the state authorize the “$5.7 million for delivery system reforms proposed in budget adjustment on the condition the ACO operate as a non-profit or meet those same transparency standards.”
Scott also proposed investing another $1 million in mental health and suicide prevention initiatives in response to Vermont’s climbing suicide rate that already outpaces national trends.
Expanding on a modest climate change proposal for supporting electric vehicles and speaking in the wake of a State of the State address interrupted by climate protestors, Scott proposed committing a quarter of all future end-of-year surpluses to investments for addressing climate change – namely electrification and weatherization programs.
“We rank pretty well in carbon emissions as compared to other states, but let me be clear – we should and will do more, and we’ll do it responsibly,” Scott said. “Had we done this last year, we’d be investing about $10 million more in climate change initiatives.”
Scott again proposed expanded funding to incentivize electric vehicles and infrastructure for supporting those vehicles and, in his $277 million transportation budget, the governor requested further funding for public transit initiatives and sidewalk and pedestrian programs.
Scott also proposed committing $3.1 million to modernizing the electrical grid for supporting increased electric vehicle use and, “to send a crystal clear message about how highly we value climate economy employers,” Scott proposed eliminating the corporate income tax on climate economy employers.
Throughout his address, Scott also proposed funding programs intended to address the state’s workforce shortage, currently staggered by one of the lowest unemployment rates in Vermont’s history.
His proposed budget earmarked $3 million for child care assistance and committed his administration to working closely with the state college system to create “a unified, statewide training program” for skilled labor in Vermont.
He also proposed a $1 million incentive program for encouraging nursing graduates in Vermont in order to fill positions “desperately needed by employers” in light of a well-documented nursing shortage affecting Vermont and the U.S. at large.
The governor proposed investing $1 million in a program for helping small technology businesses tap federal Small Business Innovation grants and in investing $1 million for streamlining the registration process for businesses in Vermont.
His budget also proposes to invest funding in an incentive program operated through the Vermont Economic Development Authority to support small businesses and an incentive program for supporting “larger anchor employers” with upgrades to their facilities in exchange for commitments to maintaining certain payroll levels.
He also suggested earmarking funds for rehabilitating older homes into “decent, affordable, energy efficient rental properties” and reforming the state’s renter rebate program to lower administrative costs and make it easier for renters to apply.
In a statement that won a standing ovation, Scott also committed to continuing to advocate for legal immigration and the refugee resettlement program, telling legislators,” these efforts not only benefit our state, they also signal we’re committed to the values this nation was built on.”
“America is still a land of opportunity for all who seek freedom from oppression, security for their families or, in some cases, just a fresh start,” Scott said. “As long as I’m governor, they’ll be welcome right here in Vermont.”
He ended his Tuesday budget address with another plea for cooperation in addressing demographic challenges in a state where population continues to decline and where those remaining continue aging out of the work force.
“If we accept the challenge, set clear objectives, have the discipline to commit to solutions and follow through, we can reverse these trends,” Scott said. “We can restore economic vitality to our state, we can make Vermont more affordable for every family and every business and, together, we’ll ensure a brighter future with renewed hope and greater opportunity for generations to come.”