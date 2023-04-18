ST. ALBANS TOWN — After conducting a nationwide search for a new town manager, St. Albans Town has made its decision.
The selectboard announced Monday that the town has reached an agreement to hire Sean Adkins to serve as its next town manager. Adkins is currently economic development director for Patrick County, Virginia.
“We’re excited to welcome Sean to the area and to help him get started,” Selectboard Chair Bryan DesLauriers said in a press release. “The selectboard wants to create policy and invest in projects that prepare the town to attract and sustain positive growth. Sean’s background and skill set should help.”
In the last year, the Town of St. Albans has been laying groundwork for expanded economic growth after wrapping up a few major projects. This past fall, town staff moved into the new St. Albans Town Hall on Georgia Shore Road after completing the multi-year construction project, and a recent historic agreement between St. Albans City and St. Albans Town eliminated an “affiliation fee” around water usage, which the town said hampered development.
Add Town Manager Carrie Johnson’s retirement into the mix, and DesLauriers said the selectboard saw an opportunity to hire a new manager who can help continue the momentum on the town’s economic growth. He expects Adkins – with his history in economic development – to play a large role in that effort.
“Adkins has a history of helping get business off the ground from the municipal standpoint,” he told the Messenger. “That was something we wanted.”
Along with his experience working as the economic development director for Patrick County, Adkins also worked as the economic development coordinator for the City of Roanoke, Virginia.
As for his educational experience, Adkins earned his master's degree in public administration from the University of Miami, and he completed doctoral work with the Center for Public Administration and Policy at Virginia Polytechnic University.
"I'm excited and grateful for this opportunity given to me by the selectboard to be the next town manager for St. Albans. As a native of New England, I'm happy to be returning to the most beautiful part of it. The town is in an incredibly healthy position, and we are poised for a bright future,” Adkins said.
Adkins is originally from Connecticut, but DesLauriers said he has some connections in northern Vermont.
“He at least knows what winter is,” DesLauriers joked.
Adkins is expected to assume the role of assistant town manager under Johnson around June 5. He is scheduled to take the role of town manager in July.
“We wish Carrie all the best in her retirement,” DesLauriers said. “Her over 10 years of service
to the town have been transformative in many ways. She’s made her mark on our community. We’re excited to help Sean make his.”
Adkins will already have a few projects on his plate when he starts next summer. The town still needs to designate its $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, as well as find projects for a sizable fund of local option tax dollars.
The old town hall building also needs a buyer, as it’s currently sitting empty. Discussions around its expected use are still ongoing.
Either way, DesLauriers is positive that Adkins can take on the projects, as he already has a lot of energy and enthusiasm for the work.
“He doesn't seem like someone who’s going to work just 40 hours a week,” DesLauriers said.
Once Adkins is in the new position, the town also expects to search for a replacement for interim operations director Al Voegele. DesLauriers said the selectboard wanted to figure out who would fill the town manager position before searching for the director position, as the two administrators will need to work closely together.
