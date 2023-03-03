Town officials and the project management team cut the ribbon for the new St. Albans Town Hall. From left to right: Jesse Robbins. senior project manager at Freeman French Freeman Architects, Hunter Gomez, project manager with Peterson Consulting, Jason Elwood, project superintendent with DEW Construction, Rachel Lombard, project manager with DEW, Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux, selectboard member Jack Brigham, selectboard member Brendan Deso, Natty Jamison, project coordinator with PCI Capital Project consulting, Town Manager Carrie Johnson and Selectboard Vice-Chair Bryan Deslauriers.
ST. ALBANS TOWN — To show its new space to the public, St. Albans Town held an official ribbon cutting and open house for the town hall this past Monday.
“It's just nice to have everyone be able to come down and check it out,” Selectboard Vice-Chair Bryan Deslauriers said.”It’s a great spot. I would just say to people, if they haven't been down yet, to come down and check it out.”
The town administration officially moved into the space this past December, and staff members have spent the last few months settling in.
With that work wrapped up, visitors could walk throughout the building during Monday’s open house and talk to public officials about what the hall means for the town as it looks to the future as the county’s fastest-growing population center.
“We all are delighted to be here. We look forward to living in this space for a long time, so it’s pretty exciting,” Town Manager Carrie Johnson said.
Town officials, along with the hall’s project management team, also posed for a ribbon-cutting to symbolize the official start of the hall’s use as its primary municipal center.
The view from the rear of the zoning office at the new St. Albans Town Hall. The building has plenty of space for the town to grow into as it responds to an increasing population base.
Bud Greeno speaks with Selectboard Vice-Chair Bryan Deslauriers before the ribbon cutting at the new St. Albans Town Hall. The building’s public meeting space is much larger than the former town hall’s, giving residents plenty of room to attend public meetings, Deslauriers said.
Public officials involved in the town hall build pose for a photo. From left to right: Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux, executive assistant Jennifer Gray, state Sen. Randy Brock, state Sen. Bob Norris, selectboard member Jack Brigham, selectboard member Brendan Deso, Town Clerk/Treasurer Anna Bourdon, public works director David Allerton, community development director Megan Sherlund, Town Manager Carrie Johnson, Selectboard Vice-Chair Bryan Deslauriers.
The break room of the new St. Albans Town Hall.
The view from the break room. The orange building is the old Department of Public Works garage, and the town is planning to build a path connecting the town hall with the property.
The reverse osmosis system that provides the new town hall with water. The need for the system caused delays in town hall construction in the past year.
The entrance to the town manager's office, which has space for an administrative assistant and a small meeting space, as well as the town manager's desk.
The line of golden scissors used during the ribbon cutting.
The first meeting of the selectboard in the new town hall back in December.
The blueprint for the new town hall showing its layout.
An early digital render of the St. Albans Town Hall.
The construction of the new town as its walls were being erected back in 2021.
The state of town hall construction as seen in March of 2022.
The exterior of the new St. Albans Town Hall, as completed.
2017 and beyond
The initial discussion for a new town hall started in 2017 after a steering committee began meeting to consider potential alternatives to its former 120-year-old space. A few town meeting day votes later, and the plans moved forward on a $4.5 million project — paid for by local option tax dollars — to be located in St. Albans Bay.
By the end of 2022, that vision became reality.
During the open house, however, not everyone was on board with the building’s size.
After rolling through a series of qualms he had with the building process, Bud Greeno said he considered the completed project as the town’s “Taj Mahal.”
When asked if he thought the town would grow into the available space throughout the lifetime of the building, Greeno said he didn’t think the town’s tax base would increase as expected because some population growth is spurred by renters.
“They’re residents, but they don’t own a house. So as far as expansion, I don't think there’s that much more land to expand into, to tell you the truth,” he said.
Since 2000, the town population has grown by 37%,
The final price-tag for the new St. Albans town hall came in at $4,586,959. The costs were covered by roughly $2 million of cash-on-hand and $2.5 million from a 15-year loan. Funds collected through the town’s local option tax – not property taxes – are expected to cover the debt.
Josh Ellerbrock covers the western side of Franklin County and specializes in state government, politics and community news. Prior to moving to Vermont, he reported from Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio and Colorado.
