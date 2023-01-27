ST. ALBANS — “We’re here for a historic signing.”

That’s how St. Albans Town Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux opened Thursday’s joint meeting between the selectboard and City Council.

Earlier this month, the two municipalities announced they would be entering into a contract for shared water/sewer and policing services. Commencing in 2024, the agreement bridges a century-old tension between the municipalities.

Elected officials — along with City Manager Dominic Cloud and Town Manager Carrie Johnson — convened Thursday in the new town hall to officially sign the document.

Mayor Tim Smith said he has heard nothing but good things from residents since news of the agreement broke.

“I’ve heard, ‘It’s about time,’ and ‘Why hasn’t this been done before?’ and ‘Nice work,’’ he said.

City Councilors shook their heads when asked if they had heard anything negative.

Under the agreement, town residents will have access to the public water utility beginning in June 2024 on the same terms as their city neighbors, deflating disagreements that prompted multiple legal challenges between the communities over the last two decades. The six-page document also eliminates the city’s controversial affiliation fee.

The agreement will also expand the St. Albans City Police Department to cover the town with four new officers and an additional cruiser. In addition, town officials will gain a say in the oversight of the department through a joint advisory committee.

Selectboard member Jack Brigham, who was part of a similar yet failed effort years ago, was a key player in the discussions that occurred over the last six months. He said on Thursday he believes the success this time around can be attributed to the people at the table.

“I don't think it would have happened if it wasn't for the vision and forward thinking of both of these boards,” he said.

Al Voegele, the town’s interim director of operations, said he’s also been around long enough to see the toll past disagreements had on the two communities. He’s looking forward to the municipalities working together economically and socially to benefit the next generation.

“Like the Constitution of the United States, maybe those documents ought to be framed,” he said, pointing to the signed agreement. “It is historic. We should do something to preserve it and make it public.”