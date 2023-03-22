ST. ALBANS TOWN — With Town Meeting Day come and gone, the St. Albans Town selectboard began its newest cycle Monday with a new chair and vice chair.
Following unanimous votes, Bryan Deslauriers was elected as the new chair of the St. Albans Town selectboard, replacing former chair Jonathan Giroux, and Jack Brigham was selected as the board’s new vice-chair.
Deslauriers said he decided to run for chair after gaining more experience on the board since his initial election in 2021. Last year, he served as the board’s vice chair.
As for board priorities, he said he’ll be looking forward to helping the town tackle some of its upcoming challenges, such as helping St. Albans City as it expands its police department to fulfill the new city/town agreement, interviewing town manager candidates and considering what can be done with the old town hall building.
Deslauriers and the board tackled some of that task list Monday night when they continued the conversation around the old town hall’s future.
Looking for a developer
The old building on Lake Street – built in the late 19th century – was left empty this past winter when the town settled into its new Town Hall on Georgia Shore Road, and Johnson asked the board Monday night what the plans will be going forward.
“It’s not necessary right now, but if we don‘t decide what we’re going to do with it in the next six months, winter is going to be here before we know it,” Johnson said.
To present additional options to the board, Johnson asked engineer Derek Siegler to inspect the property to determine how the board could mothball the building as it considers the task.
Board members, however, were in agreement that they wanted to find a solution before the building became a liability and preferably, before Johnson retires in September.
Board member Brendan Deso said he’d like to find a private developer who’d be able to tackle the project and turn the building into something that would fit well with the rest of the neighborhood. The town itself doesn’t have much use for the building.
“We either have a need that needs to be solved with that building, or you need to sell it, and I can’t think of a need that needs to be solved by keeping it,” he said.
During his previous time as chair, Deso said he searched for a private partner among the nonprofits in the area, but he didn’t have much luck, even when he offered the building for free.
“Even when you dangle the building in front of them for nothing, they don’t even come to the meeting,” he said.
The old town hall building was assessed this past fall to be worth roughly $1.3 million. Featuring 7,500 square feet spread over three floors – including a basement – the building is serviced by a 1,500 gallon septic tank that restricts the building’s overall use, although it is permitted for up to 22 daily employees.
According to the town’s assessment, the limited septic, however, could provide enough flow for three one-bedroom apartments as well as a few offices. Bringing the capacity up to 600 gallons per day would open up the building for a full conversion into housing.
The best case scenario, however, would be if someone passionate for redevelopment came to the town with a vision for the building, Deso said, similar to how developer Jim Cameron ended up with 45 Kingman St.
Since acquiring the old state building for $50,000, the private developer has been using a combination of private and public dollars to update the historic property with the end goal of creating eight new apartments and a commercial space on the first floor.
Without such a developer in mind, however, Brigham recommended that the town create a commercial listing for the building to see if they can attract any buyers.
The board agreed, voting unanimously, to begin the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.