ST. ALBANS TOWN — With its new town hall now complete, St. Albans Town is now looking at using local option tax (LOT) dollars to improve St. Albans Bay.
The town initially decided to use its LOT dollars to pay off any debt incurred from its roughly $5 million town hall build, but now that the building is complete and the first annual payment has been made, the town has enough LOT money – over $800,000 – to start looking at other potential projects.
Topping that list are improvements to the Stone House and more sidewalks.
LOT potential
The Town of St. Albans is one of 20 municipalities in Vermont that takes advantage of the state’s LOT program. Under its rules, local municipalities can opt into the collection of a 1% sales tax on purchases made within its boundaries and use the dollars as an additional revenue stream.
The program, however, may be on thin ice.
Selectboard Vice Chair Bryan Deslauriers said the state has considered collecting the money, pooling it together with sales tax collected in other municipalities and allocating it according to the state’s rules.
With that in mind, Deslauriers encouraged the town to spend what it has collected before that happens as the town could potentially lose access to its funds.
“I think at this point, starting to earmark some of [the town’s local option tax dollars] on projects that are important to us that we want to get done, and start allocating that toward those projects, is a smart idea to make sure that we can keep all of our LOT,” Deslauriers said.
Vermont House Bill 39, which would establish a working group to examine revenue distribution of the local option tax, was referred to the House Ways & Means Committee on Jan. 11. A Senate bill amendment doing the same failed to gain traction in the last legislative session.
St. Albans Town began collecting the 1% sales tax in 2014. Other Franklin County governments that utilize LOT dollars are St. Albans City and Montgomery, which began collecting its funds this past October.
The projects
As for the proposed projects, the town selectboard made two LOT allocations Wednesday night.
The first would use $75,000 of LOT money, to be combined with $100,000 in the town’s Stone House Fund, to pay for a restoration of the Stone House’s slate roof.
“Let’s go start getting requests for proposals (RFPs) before people are booked in the middle of next year,” selectboard member Brendan Deso said.
Built in 1933 by a Civilian Conservation Corps. workforce, the Stone House largely functions as the de facto centerpiece of St. Albans Bay Park, and the town has given more attention in recent years to raising enough funds for an eventual update of the historic space.
The repair approved Wednesday would help update the slate used to protect the roof.
“It’s time to fix the outside, the roof, the fascia, everyone else knows the building better than I do, but I can see it too,” Deslauriers said.
Other future upgrades discussed by the town include adding bathroom access for men and women at both ends of the building, updating the lighting and making sure the building remains in good condition throughout.
The second LOT allocation made Wednesday night – designated as a total of $625,000 to be collected over a five-year-period – would pay for three sidewalk projects.
The first of the three projects would be a series of sidewalks connecting the Bay Park network with the town’s new Town Hall on Georgia Shore Road. Deso pointed out that due to the area’s designation as a village center, the town should also be able to grab additional grant dollars for the work.
The other two sidewalk projects are located on the south side of St. Albans.
Those new builds would extend sidewalks to Harbor View Drive and then down to Prospect Hill Road alongside Route 7. If completed, the move would connect another 250 houses to the city’s network of walkable paths.
Deso said the town could potentially move onto more sidewalk projects depending on the funding, but for now though, the work will be focused on just those three areas.
Either way, any more projects would have to be approved by the selectboard.
“Those are the three. That’s it.” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.