GEORGIA – After calling the town home for nearly a quarter of a century, Matt Crawford, the outgoing chair of Georgia’s selectboard, is leaving Georgia.
In an interview last week, Crawford said that, with the housing market hot and their children moved out, it was simply time for he and his wife to bid their Georgia home farewell and plant new roots in Burlington.
Behind him, he’ll leave a quiet community amid an ongoing population boom seemingly foreign to the wider Green Mountain State, where some of the largest questions can train on thinning numbers some have taken to calling a “demographics crisis.”
It’s a significant enough change to prompt the outgoing selectboard chair to, offhand, conclude the town “is going to be a different Georgia in ten years.”
More importantly for Crawford, however, were the people and places he was leaving behind, recalling by name a handful of Georgian regulars who had become familiar faces as he said he became involved in Georgia’s wider community.
Mix in the different locales stretched over Georgia’s rural landscape, like Georgia’s shoreline with Lake Champlain, led Crawford to immediately exclaim, “oh, yeah!” when asked about whether he’d miss the Franklin County town.
Crawford originally moved to Georgia in the late 1990s, viewing the move as “kind of a compromise” to move closer to his and his wife’s places of work in Chittenden County while keeping close to family in St. Albans.
Still, even before the move to Georgia, Crawford, formerly a St. Albans local, stressed he wasn’t necessarily a stranger to Franklin County’s southernmost town. “It’s not like Georgia was new to me,” he said.
After moving to Georgia in 1996, Crawford said he wouldn’t become involved in the community until his children went to Georgia’s school and became involved in afterschool activities like sports – a common theme among newcomers to the town, according to Crawford.
“As the kids got involved in the community, I got involved in the community,” Crawford said. “I met a bunch of people through that.”
Some of those people, Crawford said, were incumbent town officials like Paul Jansen and the late Chris Letourneau, who eventually pushed Crawford to run for selectboard while the town wrestled with a notorious dispute over a dirt road in Georgia’s south.
“This thing was a mess... and it was the talk of the town,” Crawford said.
It was the kind of mess that led folks like Jansen and Letourneau to convince Crawford to get involved. “They said, ’You need to get involved,’” Crawford recalled. “Those guys thought a fresh perspective could’ve helped.”
Crawford’s seven-and-a-half-year tenure on the selectboard began as the dirt road dispute reportedly came to its eventual close, but Crawford would become a fixture on the board, ultimately becoming its vice chair and, later, chair.
During that time, Georgia would see emotional debates over a social media policy at its fire department that would garner statewide headlines as several fire fighters were dismissed, and wrestle the pains that come with a historically small town seeing unprecedented growth.
Crawford would eventually take the helm of the selectboard after Letourneau unexpectedly passed away in 2017.
Crawford said he was away in Ithaca, N.Y., at the time when he heard the news. “It was a horrible circumstance,” Crawford said.
As he took over as the chair of the board, however, Crawford said things were largely “okay,” with the selectboard continuing to move forward on questions reconciling the town’s aging infrastructure and rural history with its swelling population and ongoing development.
Under Crawford, studies imagining a downtown in Georgia’s south village wrapped up, the groundwork was laid for a possible transition to a development review board and the selectboard began taking steps for a town garage proposal coming before voters in November.
More recently, the town expanded its highway department to help manage more intensely travelled roads and signed on with St. Albans City’s recreation department to offer programming to Georgia residents at a reduced rate.
Crawford said he made a point of connecting with counterparts in nearby communities like St. Albans and Fairfax, and, while chairing Georgia’s selectboard, Crawford would have a direct hand in recent efforts to foster a sense of community among Georgia’s scattered settlements.
Things weren’t always easy, Crawford admitted during his interview with the Messenger – he invoked Vermont’s former Speaker of the House Ralph Wright’s oft-quoted line that “all politics were personal,” adding “especially for small towns” – but Crawford seemed optimistic about the Georgia he was leaving behind.
He named a few people in particular – Georgia’s selectboard, its town administrator Amber Baker, longtime mainstays like Colin Conger from Georgia’s historical society – but his optimism for Georgia appeared to extend to the government and community at large.
It was a sentiment he visited in his letter of resignation, where he spoke to “knowing Georgia is in good hands,” and it was a sentiment he’d return to while speaking with the Messenger for his last interview as Georgia’s selectboard’s chair.
“I think [Georgia]’s in a good place,” Crawford said. “We’ve got a way forward.”