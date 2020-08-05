GEORGIA – A group of neighbors have come together to make Franklin County’s southernmost town feel a little more welcoming.
Gathering every so often since August last year, the local group, simply dubbed Neighbors for Georgia, has worked together to find ways to help build a community in Georgia, a town defined largely by its proximity to bigger communities to its north and south.
While progress was slow, tangible projects are starting to emerge from the Neighbors’ intermittent gatherings.
A website sharing news from Georgia is set to go live soon, and a welcome packet introducing the town’s newcomers to the different services and locales of Georgia proper is in its final stages of being proofed and printed.
One member, Sarah Savich, expected to even begin working on podcasts soon to help tell Georgians’ stories, with the hopes those interviews may celebrate an identity for the small town.
According to its founding members, the Neighbors’ work looks to help connect Georgians to one another – a hard ask in a town with no real downtown or common spaces beyond an elementary school whose students scatter to the wind come graduation.
“It’s an attempt to bring a kind of community cohesiveness to Georgia,” Frank Gore, a Georgian by-way-of Canada and an active Neighbor said. “We’re trying to at least encourage people to feel more like they belong to a Georgia.”
As members joke, there isn’t even a zip code for Georgia – instead, residents have to claim a postal address in neighboring Fairfax, Milton or St. Albans.
“To most of the world, Georgia is a sign on the highway. Georgia is Maplefields,” Gore observed, referencing the gas station perched off Georgia’s exit for Interstate 89.
At more than 4,500 people as of the 2010 census, Georgia is one of the largest communities in Franklin County, dwarfed only by St. Albans and Swanton.
The town’s population is growing, too. U.S. census data show more and more people moving into Georgia with each decade following a population boom in the 1970s, as people are drawn to Georgia’s more affordable home ownership on the periphery of Vermont’s only metropolitan area.
Many of the Neighbors seem to have been swept up in that same trend, with the majority of the group having moved into Georgia within the last 30 to 40 years as the town’s population swelled. Only one member, the town’s selectboard chair Matt Crawford, could directly trace his roots to the area.
Gore said he came to Georgia from Canada, moving to the Franklin County town in 2013 to accommodate his wife’s commute to Williston about a half-hour’s drive to the south. “It took me three years before I started meeting people,” Gore said.
“I had never heard of Georgia,” Savich, another relatively new Georgian who moved into the town the same year as Gore for work, said. “I don’t even know if I’d driven through here.”
Even some of the group’s members with a longer history in Georgia, like Paula Ralston, the chair of the town library’s board of trustees, could only call themselves a transplant to the area. “I’m sort of on the older end,” she laughed, explaining she moved in only two-and-a-half decades prior.
An impromptu poll Crawford placed online once found most of the town’s newcomers worked outside of Georgia, a trend appearing to match regional data showing most of Franklin County’s workforce migrating south everyday for jobs in Chittenden County.
The town has recently wrestled with a vision for a more solidified town center, conducting a traffic study with regional officials and the Vermont Agency of Transportation that imagined Georgia’s southernmost village area as a functional downtown.
Among the study’s ultimate conclusions was that any major development in the area would likely require a municipal wastewater system, a challenge Georgia officials have yet to begin addressing amid a host of other major projects taking priority within the town.
In the meantime, the municipality itself has stepped in with the hopes of offering chances for members of the community to meet one another.
Last year, town officials organized the first “Gatherings on the Green” concerts near Georgia’s town hall. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put those concerts on hold this year, officials celebrated the concerts as a success in bringing Georgians together and appear ready to bring them back.
But, despite the involvement of Georgia’s selectboard chair and the head of the Georgia Public Library’s board of trustees, Neighbors for Georgia has no formal affiliation with the town’s government, a fact Crawford stressed when he spoke with the Messenger.
The loosely organized group instead traces its roots to a conversation between Crawford and the pastor of the Georgia Plains Baptist Church, Rev. Tyler Smith.
“I don’t know how we ended up talking,” Crawford said, “but there was a real sense Georgia needs help defining a sense of community.”
It was an observation Smith also shared.
“When I first arrived, the woman who was the church secretary said, ‘It’s really lonely here if you don’t have kids in the school,’” Smith said. “At first I was kind of surprised to hear that, because I thought of Georgia as a very welcoming community, but over the past few years, I’ve come to realize that’s true.”
Since that initial conversation, Neighbors has “really taken on a life of its own,” Smith said. “People are excited about it.”
As their first year’s work begins coming to fruition – they hoped to begin distributing welcome packets starting in August and hoped to have a website ready soon after – Neighbors for Georgia has also found itself wrapped up in larger conversations around race and diversity in their small town.
According to the group’s members, conversations prompted by nationwide protests involving the renewed Black Lives Matter movement have trickled into Georgia itself, leading to quieter conversations among the Neighbors they hoped to somehow bring public.
In the meantime, as the first welcome packets are printed and the group finalizes its website, the Neighbors for Georgia seemed ready to continue fostering and celebrating the one thing they all have in common: their shared community in their quiet hometown.
“I think what people come here for is convenience,” Savich said, “but what keeps people here is Georgia.”