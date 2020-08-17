GEORGIA – Georgia’s leadership is set to change in the coming weeks with the announcement that the town’s selectboard chair, Matt Crawford, would be resigning.
Crawford announced his intended resignation prior to last week’s selectboard meeting, with officials briefly touching on Crawford’s plans to resign last Monday. Crawford’s resignation letter places the incumbent chair’s final meeting on Aug. 24.
Crawford’s resignation will leave an open seat on Georgia’s selectboard that the board will be required to fill through an appointment. The board will have to likewise designate a new chair.
In his letter of resignation, Crawford said he planned to resign upon leaving Georgia, a fact he hinted at earlier in the year when the selectboard agreed to elect Crawford as their chair immediately following 2020’s Town Meeting Day elections.
“I write this letter of resignation with mixed emotions,” Crawford wrote. “On one hand, I have a sense of excitement and exhilaration as I move to a new chapter in my life. On the other, there is a sense of sadness for leaving Georgia — a place I have called my home for nearly 25 years.”
Crawford had initially taken the reins of the selectboard in 2017 following the unexpected passing of then-selectboard chair Chris Letourneau.
Since then, Georgia’s selectboard has wrestled with planning around the town’s growing population while likewise addressing decades of deferred maintenance issues within town properties, leading to initiatives like the town’s recent push for a development review board and a new town garage.
As chair, Crawford has also pushed for community building activities like Gatherings on the Green and the Neighbors for Georgia group, efforts Crawford previously said he hoped would help connect members of Georgia’s generally more disconnected community to one another.
Voters originally elected Crawford to the selectboard in 2013, meaning Crawford’s tenure also saw him serve through more controversial moments, such as clashes between town boards over a proposed pavilion on Georgia Beach and the dismissal of several town firefighters.
Crawford acknowledged those controversies himself in his letter. “My 7.5 years on the Georgia selectboard have certainly not been dull,” he wrote. “I have made friends and lost friends by simply sticking to one overarching goal: Do what’s right for the Town of Georgia.”
It was a sentiment the town’s administrator and treasurer, Amber Baker, appeared to share when she announced to the town’s selectboard last Monday that Crawford planned to resign.
“Matt’s been a dedicated selectboard member for the last seven and a half years,” Baker said. “It’s been rocky at times, fun at others.”
Still, Crawford ended his notice on an optimistic note, writing that, as Georgia continues to move forward with projects like its new town garage and ongoing development, he felt confident Georgia’s current leadership would be able to manage those challenges in the future.
“There will be challenges ahead, for sure, but there is no doubt the quality people we have in place – including my fellow selectboard members — will clear any hurdles that arise,” he wrote. “I leave knowing Georgia is in good hands.”
Baker’s announcement last week ended on a similar note.
“I really wish him the best on his new adventures,” she said. “We’re really going to miss you, Matt.”
The town is currently courting applications for new selectboard members to serve in Crawford’s place until Town Meeting Day in 2021.
Those interested must notify the selectboard in writing and can send a letter to the town’s offices at 47 Town Common Road North. Notices of interest, according to the town’s official website, will be accepted up to 4 p.m. Saturday evening.
More information about Crawford’s vacancy can be found on Georgia’s website at https://bit.ly/3iSiLT4.