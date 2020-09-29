WASHINGTON, D.C. – Vermont’s Congressional delegation has signed off on a letter interrogating federal officials’ recent decision to manage the last months of the Farmers to Families Food Box program through out-of-state vendors.
In a letter to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA), Vermont’s delegation questioned why the federal agency awarded contracts for servicing Vermont to two out of state distributors after prior success with the Sheldon-based Abbey Group.
In their letter, the legislators wrote they “have serious concerns that the on the ground implementation of the Farmers to Families program will not meet the same high standards for program delivery as Vermont households experienced over the last several months.”
According to the delegation’s letter, the Abbey Group delivered more than 500,000 boxes worth of food after being awarded the contract in May.
What is the Farmers to Families Food Box program?
The Farmers to Families Food Box program is a federal pandemic relief program funded through the CARES Act intended to tap local distribution companies impacted by COVID-19 to circulate boxes-worth of food through food shelves and other hunger relief programs.
Those programs have seen a surge in use since businesses and schools were closed nationwide by public health orders looking to control COVID-19’s initial spread. Amid those initial shutdowns, unemployment surged to record highs and hunger spiked along with it.
The food security nonprofit Feeding America estimates that as many as 54 million Americans are currently experiencing food insecurity – or a lack of consistent access to nutritious food – amid the pandemic.
Within Vermont, hunger advocates believe hunger has grown by as much as 46 percent since the pandemic’s beginning – a number some say could grow as federal extensions to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are expected to sunset at the end of the year.
What happened with the Farmers to Families program in Vermont?
Originally, two Vermont-based vendors were contracted to distribute Farmers to Families food boxes within the state, with the Sheldon-based Abbey Group handling the bulk of distribution while the Norwich-based Willing Hands Enterprises covered the Connecticut River Valley.
In the early months, those distributions were originally managed through the Vermont Foodbank with help from the Vermont National Guard, leading to emergency distribution sites like those seen at the Franklin County State Airport in Highgate.
Food in those boxes were sometimes sourced out-of-state, but often featured Vermont staples like Weybridge’s Monument Farms Dairy and cheeses from the Cabot Creamery.
Gradually, the Vermont National Guard stepped back as distributions continued throughout the summer, with the Abbey Group again being awarded a contract during a second round of funding.
After what Vermont Foodbank officials described as some delay with the decision-making process, the latest round of funding for managing the Farmers to Families program in Vermont was awarded to the Texas-headquartered Sysco and Boston-based Costa Fruit & Produce.
What is Vermont’s Congressional delegation asking for?
In their letter, Sens. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., and Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., and Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., made several requests from USDA in regard to the agency’s new Farmers to Families contracts with Costa Fruit & Produce and Sysco.
In particular, the delegation asks:
- Which counties each distributor would be serving, when their food boxes were expected to arrive in those counties and whether either distributor would be able to circulate the required amount of food before an October deadline.
- How Costa Fruit & Produce and Sysco could manage the “last mile” in food distribution, something the Abbey Group managed with the Vermont Foodbank through multiple distribution sites each day, and whether those organizations could manage the same level of service.
- How USDA has emphasized the distribution of both nutritious foods and purchases from local producers.
According to the delegation, Costa Fruit & Produce has told the Vermont Foodbank it would be unable to staff those sites directly or manage multiple sites per day, and as of the delegation’s letter, Sysco had yet to communicate its distribution plan with the Vermont Foodbank.
“Our greatest concern remains ensuring that Vermonters continue to receive the same level of support through the Farmers to Families program that they have enjoyed since the program was established,” the two senators and representative said in their letter.
“Based on what we are hearing on the ground,” they continued, “we harbor grave concerns that this will not be the case.”
What did each individual representative say?
While their letter was signed by all three representatives as a joint letter, a subsequent statement quoted all three directly about their concerns with the Farmers to Families recent change in contract.
“From May through September, the Abbey Group… strove to do the right thing by purchasing local Vermont agricultural products and distributing them to families in need in a strategic, efficient and dignified manner,” Leahy said. “I fully expect that the new contract holders for Vermont will do everything they can to emulate Vermont’s past success with this program in its final month of operation.
“But, he continued, “I have serious concerns that the USDA’s decision to switch contract holders at the eleventh hour will reduce the access to an important market for our Vermont farms, and food access for Vermont households.”
“For months, the Abbey Group has successfully put healthy, local food into the hands of hungry Vermonters, while supporting local farmers and producers who are also struggling as a result of this pandemic,” Sanders said. “USDA’s failure to even review the Abbey Group’s application will likely mean less food on Vermonters tables and lost sales for our farmers, right before winter.”
“Abbey Group has done amazing work this summer making sure that Vermonters have fresh, local food in the midst of this pandemic,” Welch wrote. “I have serious concerns that Costa Foods and Sysco will not be able to deliver the same amount of food with similar locally sourced produce.”
“I am disappointed that USDA would switch to two out of state vendors without even communicating with the Abbey Group or the Vermont Congressional delegation,” Welch continued. “I will continue to demand answers from USDA about why they made this last-minute decision that could have serious consequences for Vermont families, producers, and communities.”