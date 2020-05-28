HIGHGATE – As temperatures pushed past 80 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday, hundreds of cars wove through the Franklin County State Airport (FCSA) and left with trunks and backseats laden with boxes of food.
The Highgate airport hosted its second Vermont National Guard-staffed emergency meals site this week, offering area families prepackaged meal kits and fresh foods courtesy of the Abbey Group as the fallout from COVID-19 continues to leave more Vermonters struggling to put food on their table.
Some of the food offered Thursday didn’t have to travel far.
A U.S. Dept. of Agriculture program – the Farmers to Families Food Box Program – has tapped the Sheldon-based Abbey Group in order to bolster Vermont’s response to food insecurity with foods sourced from the Green Mountain State.
Some of those foods had to come from outside Vermont, as a May start date means some requisite produce is out of season in Vermont and, according to an Abbey Group employee at the airport Thursday, chicken was brought in from Wisconsin in order to meet the demands of the program.
Much of it, however, came from the processors and growers dotting Vermont’s landscape, with the Abbey Group buying from Vermont-rooted companies like Monument Farms Dairy and the Cabot Creamery, and other processors with a heavy Vermont presence, like H. P. Hood.
“We’re trying out best to [source locally],” Cassie Fraser, an Abbey Group employee at Thursday’s distribution site, said.
At about 1 p.m. Thursday, Fraser estimated roughly 900 cars had passed through the Highgate airport, with distribution equating to, on average, roughly two families’ worth of food for every passing vehicle.
At around that time, the Vermont National Guard warned over social media that the Abbey Group’s fresh food available at the airport had run dry and the Guard would instead be distributing nonperishable meals provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
According to the Vermont National Guard’s Specialist Elijah Henderson, who’d been on site with the Guard through Thursday’s distribution, the Guard expected to have enough food to meet the day’s demand.
Distribution had been running more smoothly Thursday, he said, after the high demand that swamped previous meal distributions and the supply challenges that marked the Guard’s first run of emergency meal programs in April.
“Because we’ve been doing this for a while now, it’s going a lot smoother,” Henderson said. “No one’s been turned away.”
In April, the Vermont National Guard partnered with the Vermont Foodbank to distribute meals, ready-to-eat kits – or MREs – to the public at select distribution sites around the state, including an inaugural site at the FCSA in Highgate.
The hope, at the time, was that the distribution programs would help alleviate the higher demand placed on Vermont’s food shelves after the COVID-19 pandemic led to business closures, surges in unemployment and an accompanying spike in food insecurity across the Green Mountain State.
Those first distribution sites – including the initial distribution in Highgate – saw demand swell past sites’ available supply of MREs, however, leading to temporary shutdowns as sites ran out of meal boxes and had to source additional meals before reopening later in the day.
According to the Vermont Foodbank’s Nicole Whalen, food insecurity had only deepened since April, with the national organization Feeding America estimating that food insecurity had grown by as much as 46 percent in Vermont during the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Demand has been much higher” since the Vermont Foodbank resumed its emergency meals distribution with the Abbey Group and the Vermont National Guard, Whalen said, adding it was “unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”
According to Whalen, a distribution site in Berlin had seen more than 1,900 cars pass through, and the distribution site scheduled in Burlington earlier this week had drawn nearly 500 vehicles to a temporarily shuttered Burlington Beltline for a queue formed hours before the site even opened.
“We don’t expect it to decline anytime soon,” Whalen said.
Long before the pandemic brought wider attention to hunger, Vermont – and Franklin County – struggled with food security.
According to Feeding America, roughly one in every ten residents of Franklin County and as many as 14 percent of the county’s children lived in food insecure households, meaning they lacked consistent access to nutritious food.
With Gov. Phil Scott having closed much of Vermont’s economy to slow COVID-19’s spread, food insecurity has deepened within Vermont, with food shelves around the state reporting anywhere from 30 to 100 percent more use amid the pandemic and accompanying economic shutdown.
According to Feeding America, food insecurity has likewise swollen across the U.S.
In response, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture has awarded grants to food distributors financially impacted by the pandemic to help purchase and distribute domestically-sourced food for food banks and other nonprofits working to address hunger amid the pandemic.
The Abbey Group was one of two Vermont companies to receive grants through what the USDA has called the “Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” receiving $5.4 million to help source agricultural products for distribution by the Vermont Foodbank.
According to the Abbey Group’s Vice President of Marketing, Abbey Underwood, much of the dairy sourced by the Sheldon-based company had come courtesy of Vermont farmers and processors, with the intention to increasingly source more produce from Vermont as crops become available.
To that effect, the company has partnered with the Healthy Roots Collaborative, a regional food systems program active in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, to help source produce for the Abbey Group’s food boxes as the program continues into the summer.
“As this goes on, things are in flux,” Underwood said. “It is a work in progress.”
Already the company has added at least one more Vermont company, Rutland County’s Thomas Dairy, to its roster of available producers and processors it can tap for the Farmers to Families program.
According to Underwood, most distribution sites in Vermont will have about 1,000 boxes assembled by the Abbey Group through the Farmers to Families program, with each family allotted two boxes of chicken, a box of dairy products with cheese and butter, milk and a box of produce.
“We’re trying to incorporate as many producers as possible,” Underwood said.
The Vermont Foodbank’s Whalen said their organization “piggy-backed” the Farmers to Families program onto their existing distribution partnership with the Vermont National Guard and Vermont Emergency Management, but that the program’s rollout admittedly hadn’t been perfect.
Previous sites have been marked by hours-long queues and have frequently exhausted the Abbey Group’s provided fresh foods, leaving many with only nonperishable food, according to Whalen.
“Essentially, the way that they’re asking us to work is putting us in a position where we’re not able to provide the dignified experience that we aim for,” Whalen said. “Our values are held to a higher standard than what we have right now.”
“The program didn’t come with any support from USDA for distribution,” she continued. “We’re lucky here in Vermont that we have such a wonderful group of partners.”
Meanwhile, as demand eased into a slower Thursday afternoon in Highgate, Henderson said that, despite the heat, morale was high among the members of the Guard, many of whom, he said, took pride in their ability to help other Vermonters during pandemic.
“We’re affecting thousands of people – and that’s just in one day of distribution,” Henderson said. “It holds a special place in these soldiers’ hearts, because it’s affecting the neighborhoods they live in.”