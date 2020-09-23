Farmers to Families By the Numbers

Total boxes distributed from May 15 to Sept. 18: 568,682

Cheese and butter from Vermont's Maplebrook Farms, Cabot Cheese, Shelburne Farms, Thomas Dairy and 5 Generations distributed: 663,764 pounds

Produce boxes containing containing more than 1 million pounds of food from 16 Vermont farms distributed: 92,846 boxes

Gallons of milk from Monument Farms, Thomas Dairy, Kingdom Creamery, and Hood distributed: 276,534

Vermont households assisted: More than 29,000

Jobs created at the Abbey Group: 12

Two other Vermont businesses which were part of the program, Reinhart Food Service and Maplebrook Farms, either hired or brought back employees.

Numbers are courtesy of Nina Hansen at the Abbey Group.