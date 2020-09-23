SHELDON — From mid-May to mid-September, the Abbey Group was at the heart of an effort to feed Vermont families reeling from the economic impact of COVID-19.
With funding from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA), the Farmers to Families program distributed food from Vermont’s producers to Vermont families, including more than 1 million pounds of produce and 275,000 gallons of milk.
The program was up for an extension, but the USDA has opted not to extend the Abbey Group’s contract, instead awarding the task of aiding Vermonters in nine counties to a Massachusetts company, Costa Food and Produce.
John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, said distribution of the food boxes will resume in October, but that the boxes will be smaller and contain less food, and there will be fewer of them. The boxes will not contain food from Vermont farmers and processors, he said.
Costa will also not be taking part in the distribution as the Abbey Group did.
The Farmers to Families boxes were filled with fresh produce, milk and cheese, and meat. They were initially distributed in a partnership with the Vermont National Guard in which people would drive to the distribution locations.
Additional boxes were distributed through the state’s food shelves, with the Abbey Group often doing the work of getting the boxes to the food shelves. Abbey Group also did some direct distribution to Vermont families.
The boxes were filled with food from Vermont farms and companies, including 16 produce farmers, as well as cheesemakers and milk bottlers.
“It was Vermont at its best,” said Sayles.
Sayles is “perplexed and somewhat astounded that USDA has cut out this Vermont company and Vermont producers from this last month of the program.”
“It was basically doubling the amount of food that Vermont Foodbank was able to distribute,” Sayles said. The food bank is now working to replace those resources.
The food bank and the Abbey Group had a plan in place to distribute 32,000 boxes in September and October, Sayles said.
Costa will provide 16,500 boxes. There will be locations where people can drive up and receive a box of food. Sayles said the food bank and the Abbey Group are in discussions about how the Abbey Group may be able to still assist with distribution.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., praised the work of the Abbey Group, telling the Messenger, “The Abbey Group and their partners across Vermont have done an admirable job purchasing local Vermont products and distributing them to Vermonters in need through the Farmers to Families program. I have advocated for them and supported their work in my ongoing communications with the USDA.”
Leahy also expressed concern that awarding the contract to an out-of-state company might impact how well Vermont families are served by the program, and said he will continue to work with USDA to make sure Vermonters are able to access the program through October.
The Abbey Group also issued a statement about the change.
“With the support of the Vermont Foodbank, Vermont National Guard, Vermont Emergency Operations Center and countless others, we were able to successfully carry out the entirety of our contract — distributing food boxes to thousands of Vermonters while supporting many local dairy and vegetable producers,” Nina Hansen, the Abbey Group’s vice president of operations said. “We came together and made it work and could not be more proud of our state and the people who live here.
“We are happy to know that our friends and neighbors will still receive food through this program even though we did not win the latest iteration of this contract.”
The need for food assistance isn’t going away.
Although official unemployment numbers may be declining, “we haven’t seen any decrease in the need,” said Sayles.
Citing data from Vermont economist Art Woolf, Sayles pointed out that the number of people working isn’t increasing. The unemployment numbers are dropping because it appears people are dropping out of the workforce.
Even those who are back to work are often continuing to struggle financially. “To expect people to bounce back quickly is not realistic,” said Sayles.
The food bank, he said, is planning for heightened need for food for the next couple of years.
The boost in unemployment payments, that has now been reduced, did bring a reduction in the number of people seeking food assistance, according to Sayles.
Federal assistance for businesses has also ended, he noted.
The result is “kind of a quiet crisis,” said Sayles. “People aren’t talking about it.”
The best way to address the crisis, Sayles said, is to expand access to federal food programs by allowing schools to feed all children regardless of income for free and increasing the amount of assistance families receive from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Income limits for SNAP should also be raised, allowing more people to receive benefits, in his view.
SNAP, once known as food stamps, allows families to purchase the foods they want to eat, and to avoid what for many is the embarrassment of going to a food shelf.
At the same time, Sayles expressed gratitude for the support the food bank has gotten from Vermonters. “It’s really been people in Vermont that have powered this response,” he said. “It’s really been all of us doing this together.”