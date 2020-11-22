ST. ALBANS TOWN – While the event’s Running of the Bells has moved online, St. Albans’s wider Holiday Extravaganza scheduled for this coming Friday has been called off due to COVID-19.
According to a notice from St. Albans Town, the event has been cancelled “due to COVID-19 guidelines.”
Larger gatherings statewide have likewise been cancelled in the wake of new gubernatorial orders banning gatherings between multiple households to stem a newfound surge in COVID-19 cases connected largely to social events.
Enosburgh’s Enosburg Business Association also recently cancelled its annual holiday parade, similarly citing COVID-19-related public health restrictions in its own notice.
Due to the most recent COVID19 restrictions, the 2020 Holiday Extravaganza scheduled for November 27th has been canceled.Posted by Town of St. Albans on Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Organized between St. Albans City, St. Albans Town and the Saint Albans Messenger‘s publisher O’Rourke Media Group, this year’s celebration would have been St. Albans’s inaugural Holiday Extravaganza.
Alongside the tenth annual Running of the Bells, the Holiday Extravaganza would have featured vendors in St. Albans Bay, lit-up tractors and a visit from Santa Clause.
More information about how the Running of the Bells and its corresponding costume contest have moved online can be found at http://www.runningofthebells.com/.
A portion of the proceeds will support Operation Happiness, a local, volunteer-run toy and food program supporting families in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
