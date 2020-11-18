ST. ALBANS - Because of new COVID-19 regulations that the state of Vermont has put in place, the annual Running of the Bells event will look a little different this year.
But don’t fret, the event will still go on — just virtually.
The event is a fun way to help out Operation Happiness, a United Way of Northwest Vermont program. A portion of the proceeds from this event go directly to that organization, which is an all volunteer-run food and toy program in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. The program provides over 1,000 families in need with food as well as toys for children under 16.
Here are a few things to know about this year’s event:
1. The Live Run: The Running of the Bells live run has been canceled because of COVID-19. You can still help support Operation Happiness this year by registering for the virtual run. You’ll receive a running bib and can complete the 1-mile run outside, on a treadmill, or however you see fit.
2. Costume Contest: We still want to see your awesome costumes in our Virtual Costume Contest where winners will receive a coveted bobblehead Santa trophy. No purchase necessary. Think outside the box for your costumes — teachers, get your virtual kids involved. Have everyone wear a costume and take a screenshot of the class and submit into the group category. Click here for more.
3. How to register: Visit www.runningofthebells.com to sign-up for the live run or to enter the costume contest. We’ll be sharing photos of all participants in the St. Albans Messenger and on samessenger.com. Please join us this holiday seasoning in helping those less fortunate in our community.
Questions? Let us know. Contact Kim Conner at kconner@orourkemediagroup.com
