ENOSBURGH – Enosburgh’s annual holiday lights parade has been cancelled this year due to a climbing number of COVID-19 cases, an Enosburg Business Association (EBA) announcement read Tuesday.
The announcement follows gubernatorial orders forbidding large gatherings with multiple households due to an ongoing statewide surge in new cases of COVID-19 health officials have largely connected to larger social events and parties.
“As disappointing as it is, to comply with Governor [Phil] Scott’s mandates regarding social gatherings and in the best interest and safety of our community, we will be ‘postponing’ our Holiday Lighted Parade,” the EBA’s announcement, shared over a “Christmas in Enosburg” Facebook page, read.
A relatively young annual tradition, the EBA-sponsored holiday parade typically sees vehicles strewn with lights parade through Enosburgh’s village area.
Despite the disappointment of another event cancelled due to COVID-19, EBA ended its notice with a hint of optimism, promising the event would return in 2021.
“We were excited this year to have more entries than we have ever had before and an expanded parade route and we hope to bring all that and more next year,” the EBA’s announcement read.
