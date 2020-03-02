GEORGIA – The Town of Georgia is asking for voters to approve an almost $3.5 million budget this coming Town Meeting Day, proposing to raise $1.9 million through taxes to support a budget increase fueled largely by additional highway department staff and capital budgeting.
At $3.5 million, the town’s municipal budget grew approximately $600,000 since the $2.9 million proposed in 2019, but the amount to be raised by taxes grew less than $100,000 from the $1.8 million voters approved.
Much of that $600,000 could be found in equipment purchases made through existing funds being transferred into the budget, including a ladder truck for the fire department reportedly needed as increasingly taller buildings are built in Georgia, and equipment for the town’s highway department.
Driving typical expenses in Georgia’s budget were allocations made to add a fifth employee to the town’s highway department, needed, according to officials, to help manage the increasing demand placed on Georgia’s roads and facilities as its population continues to grow.
“Adding a fifth full-time person allows us to provide snow-removal to the school, bring buildings and grounds in-house and allows us to up our game on our roads,” selectboard chair Matt Crawford said in an email. “Georgia’s growth in the last decade has placed additional demands on our roads, and we need additional firepower for plowing, repair and paving.”
“We’re in this position in Georgia where we’re trying to increase services as we have more demands, more people and more taxpayers,” Crawford said in a follow-up interview with the Messenger.
Under Georgia’s proposed budget, the highway department’s funding grows by less than $20,000 between 2019 and 2020, with the additional labor costs offset by reductions in spending on equipment and supplies for buildings and grounds maintenance.
The town has also added $7,500 to its recreation department to allow for Georgia’s residents to access St. Albans City’s recreation department at the same rates as residents within St. Albans.
Under the proposed agreement with St. Albans City, Georgia would make up for the difference between what the recreation department earns through reduced rates and what they would have earned if the same number of Georgia residents attended city programming at the higher non-resident rate.
A similar agreement exists with St. Albans Town.
“We actually had citizens show up to budget meetings to support it, which never happened before since I’ve been on the selectboard,” Crawford said.
While Georgia has been working on a long-list of deferred maintenance issues with its municipal buildings, Crawford said there was limited impact of those efforts on Georgia’s budget, with most maintenance concerns addressed since an engineering report identified those issues in early 2018.
The two outstanding maintenance concerns – the town’s aging garage and its library – were still needed to be addressed, though maintenance projects were conducted throughout the previous year for the garage and some work was managed in the library.
“We had to basically keep our head above water as we kept that building in shape,” Crawford said of the garage.
The town currently plans on having a bond proposal for building a new garage come before voters this November and has already agreed to hire a project manager – Matt Young, who helped steer nearby St. Albans Town’s garage project – for preparing that proposal.
Bigger capital improvements at the library, meanwhile, were still a work in progress, according to Crawford.
The town did commit $5,000 to a new library reserve fund under Georgia’s proposed 2020 budget, building the first reserves for eventual improvements to the town library.
Overall, the library’s budget grew from $129,000 to more than $140,000, in part due to the addition of a modest capital plan and increases in salary for staff, materials and programming.
In order to keep expenses down in their current budget, Crawford said the town had to walk back a few requests from other departments, including the addition of a full-time fire and rescue officer and additional part-time hours in the town clerk’s office.
“While [town clerk Cheryl Letourneau] had good ideas and a real need, we just didn’t have the budget capacity to add somebody to that position this year,” Crawford said of the requested hours for the clerk’s office.
The town also reduced its annual allocation to the Georgia Conservation Commission from $20,000 to $5,000, with Crawford explaining the commission already had more than $100,000 in a reserve fund.
While the taxpayer’s share of Georgia’s budget is expected to increase this year, Crawford said officials expected the town’s tax rates to remain relatively flat moving into 2020, with increased spending offset by continued growth to Georgia’s grand list.
“Everybody who works in town is really cognizant of getting the most bang for the buck,” Crawford said. “As long as our grand list continues to grow at a super healthy rate, we’ll be able to just turn the dial on the budget just slightly to keep up with it.”
Town Meeting Day is March 3.
While offices in Georgia and the town’s school budget are elected through ballot, voters still approve Georgia’s municipal budget through town meeting votes conducted from the floor.
Georgia’s town meeting is scheduled for the gymnasium of the Georgia Elementary School at 10 a.m.