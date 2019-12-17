GEORGIA – Georgia officials are looking to take their next steps toward improving the town’s library, a project officials had sidelined through much of this year as it prioritized maintenance issues at the town’s garage.
The library was originally cited in a 2018 report by the South Burlington-based VIS Constructing Consultants for being “severely out of compliance” with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
In subsequent meetings with the selectboard, VIS shared possible fixes for the library’s lack of compliance, but projected costs and the town’s prioritization of the highway department’s aging garage led the town to shelve library improvements for the time being.
Last Monday, the selectboard brought the head of the library’s trustees, Paula Ralston, and VIS’s Mark Branchard together to discuss bringing the library back to the attention of the selectboard, now that, according to selectboard chair Matt Crawford, Georgia had a “good hand” on issues at the town garage.
“At some point, Brian [Haas of VIS] threw some numbers together... but really nothing has happened,” selectboard chair Matt Crawford said. “We’re trying to figure out how we move forward from identifying a problem and knowing what our problem is to addressing it.”
Early estimates previously presented by VIS suggested improvements for bringing the library into ADA compliance would cost up to $300,000, a number VIS’s Blanchard swelled to $350,000 in a rough estimate shared with the selectboard that Monday.
According to Blanchard, projected costs for the improvements at the Georgia Public Library mirrored those for similar projects at other Vermont libraries, and those costs could likely be partially offset by grant programs those other libraries had tapped into.
At $350,000, Blanchard also said there would likely be “a significant amount of contingency there.”
Still, as Blanchard noted, there was no firm consensus among Georgia officials as to the exact scope of what the town was looking for when it came to improving the library, something town officials looked to correct in the near future.
According to the library’s Ralston, there had been conversations relating to everything from whether the library would need nearby land to extend its parking to even questioning whether the library should plan for a future across Interstate 89 in Georgia’s expanding South Village.
“I think there’s still some unanswered questions,” Ralston said. “I just think there’s really more conversation that needs to come.”
VIS’s report focused primarily on the library’s noncompliance with ADA, with some additional suggestions for lighting and electrical work that has already been at least in part addressed through incremental actions on the part of the selectboard.
Officials have also zeroed in on parking as an issue at the library, where space was sometimes limited and where the current layout was considered noncompliant with ADA standards, per VIS’s report.
A previous design pitched by VIS reimagined the orientation of the library’s parking spaces and added an additional exit to the parking lot for school busses to use the library as a drop-off point.
When the Messenger previously reported about planning at the library, officials said the library served as a bus stop for several routes servicing students in Georgia, usually with the bus stopping on Route 7 opposite of the library.
While current plans saw some reorientation in the library parking lot to better comply with ADA standards, Blanchard noted the second exit was no longer a part of VIS’s suggestions for the public library.
While there were bigger questions around the future of the library, Ralston told the selectboard the library considered ADA compliance a priority regardless of the library’s future. “Without putting the cart before the horse, we’ve got to improve the entrance to the library,” she said.
The selectboard imagined a timeline for ADA improvements at the library, wondering how to balance that with the expectations of a possible bond for replacing the town’s current garage, where years of deferred maintenance have led to concerns around employee safety and the integrity of the building.
“If we went to the voters in the November election with the town bond, do we double up?” Crawford said. “I don’t know if this board has the stomach for it – we haven’t discussed it.”
The board ultimately came to the conclusion that it should revisit planning the next steps for Georgia’s library at the selectboard’s upcoming budget meeting warned for Dec. 18. That meeting is currently warned for 6 p.m. at the town’s offices.
Members of the board of trustees and other officials tied to the library were invited and expected to attend as well, according to Ralston.
“I think we need to discuss as a board what we feel comfortable with,” Crawford said. “I don’t have any read from any of us on how much we’re willing to spend.”
According to the public library’s 2018 annual report, the number of patron visits to the library remained relatively constant between 2017 and 2018, while attendance at library events appeared to grow between the two years.
The library also stores documents and some artifacts for the Georgia Historical Society and houses the town’s food shelf.