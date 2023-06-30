To the 10,787 Vermonters who spoke up: Your voice matters: To the tune of about $60,000,000.
The $60 million is the overage in what Vermont expected from the federal government to bring fiber to every address in the state. We were expecting $150 million, and thought we would get $200 million if we were unreasonably lucky. On Monday, it was announced Vermont would be getting check for $229 million.
The $229 million, plus what we already had, brings our in-the-bank total to $510 million. This total connectivity mission is the biggest infrastructure project in Vermont since the Interstate, and we now have enough money to get it done. It is a big, big deal.
How we got here is instructive. The effort was one-part disbelief [mixed with a smidge of anger] and one-part collaboration. The disbelief came last year when the Federal Communications Commission produced a map showing the estimated broadband coverage across the state. The information was to be used by the agency to disburse $42 billion nationwide. The map showed 97 percent of Vermont had broadband coverage. [The information was provided by the telecoms. Their interests are best served the less the competition; hence they portrayed Vermont as a saturated market.]
Vermonters knew the map was bogus. But challenging the map required people to call in their addresses, and it required an unrelenting effort by the Vermont Community Broadband Board [led by Christina Hallquest] and our elected leaders in Montpelier and Washington.
Still, as little as three months ago, the outcome did not look favorable. As many as 45,000 complaints had been filed. Half had to be withdrawn because they did not meet FCC guidelines. The large telecoms used all their muscle to derail our challenges and lessen their competition.
So it was a shock when the FCC made its announcement this week. We now have the money we need for a full build-out to every deliverable address in Vermont. Ms. Hallquist says we can expect to see improvements in our connectivity by 2025 and that the job will be largely done by 2027, three years earlier than any other state anticipates.
Once again, that victory can be attributed to the 10,787 individuals who did the work to challenge the FCC’s original map. The math is pretty easy. Every successful challenge was worth about $6,000 in additional money - talk about a return on investment. Had only a few called, we would be $60 million poorer, and the completion date would have been years later and cost more.
Now is when the excitement should really begin. We have the cash and, equally important, the leadership to move forward. According to Ms. Hallquist less than a third of Vermont is served by fiber-optic, which offers connections at the highest available speeds. As the roll-out becomes more pronounced, the advantages will become more apparent. [For example, having homes wired with fiber optic - versus cable or satellite - allows a utility to reach into the home or business and manage the energy consumed.]
The speed by which we communicate and the increase in volume of available data will be an order of magnitude greater than what we have now, which will unlock opportunities we can only imagine.
But…
It needs to be managed. The dollars need to be spent wisely and under good counsel. It needs to be a transparent process. It needs to be sold so that Vermonters understand the full potential.
In other words, we can take a lesson from the 10,787 Vermonters who challenged the FCC’s map and got involved. We, too, can get involved. It is also an open invitation for Vermont's nine Communications Union Districts [CUD] to take a more substantial public role in keeping the public abreast of what is ahead.
By Emerson Lynn
