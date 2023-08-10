Politicians are judged by their competence, their integrity and their authenticity. But this week Politico, a newsfeed organization, expanded that criteria when it reported that Vermont’s junior senator, Peter Welch, is gathering a reputation as a bipartisan deal-maker and someone regarded as “the nicest dude in DC.”
A United States Senator who is NICE?
For Vermonters familiar with Mr. Welch, the description is hardly a shock. He was the state’s first Democrat to be president of the state senate, a post that demanded reaching across the aisle if anything were to be done. He’s viewed a bit like Gov. Phil Scott, someone who has a degree of popularity among the opposing party, which made him a force in Vermont politics.
Mr. Welch is also someone who is smart and whose integrity is intact. In Vermont politics it’s a combination that’s made him unbeatable in his congressional career. He’s also a young 76, which means he could easily remain in the Senate for another term, should he choose to do so.
What, then, is the purpose, or the value, of a national publication such as Politico featuring Mr. Welch as the Senate’s most likable member?
As with any media outlet, unusual stories gather eyeballs. Mr. Welch fit the bill. He’s the oldest person ever first elected to the U.S. Senate. He’s a seat-mate to Vermont’s senior senator Bernie Sanders [who has never been referred to as the “most likable guy” in any setting.] And he’s been able to curry friendships with some Senate Republicans. He’s also following in the footsteps of retired Senator Patrick Leahy, who was also known as being able to work both sides of the aisle and who spoke to the need for better comity between parties.
It’s a story because the Senate has evolved into a place better known for its hyper-partisanship, and its nastiness than its august reputation of prior years when the Senate worked best by accommodation, respect and mutual restraint, a time when senators were seen as equals and expected to share equally the responsibility of legislating.
That equality, valued by Mr. Welch, means breaking from the current environment that discourages togetherness and places a premium on fights with zero-sum strategies. It’s also an environment that has failed the American people. Neither party has sufficient numbers to govern without being able to siphon a vote or two from the other party.
Mr. Welch understands that, which is why he is able to throw an occasional word of praise to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is generally regarded as the most disliked politician in Washington. Mr. Welch was quoted as saying, flat-out, “I like Mitch McConnell.”
We can take Mr. Welch’s words as being sincere. But we also know he doesn’t have to worry about offending the party faithful in Vermont. He also knows that good relationships are fundamental to success in the Senate. Success defined as getting legislation passed that helps his constituents, not success defined as raising one’s political profile.
Maybe Mr. Welch would be different if he were a freshman in his 40s and cowed by the media’s focus on who offends the most. Maybe he would be different if he thought it important to establish a reputation beyond Vermont’s borders.
Maybe. But probably not.
Regardless, it is to Vermont’s advantage to have Mr. Welch focused on building bipartisan relationships that help him help Vermonters. All the rest is useless noise. If, as the Politico article infers, such honorable behavior sets him apart from his colleagues, then they have an old dog freshman amongst them who can teach them a trick or two.
By Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.