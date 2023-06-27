One of the misperceptions in the legislative process is thinking that when a bill is signed into law, that the work is done, that the book can be closed, and we move on to other things.
The recently passed [and signed into law] Child Care bill is an example. It’s a $120 million-a-year effort to breathe life into the state’s child care system. It was the Legislature’s signature accomplishment and a Herculean effort.
But it’s only the beginning of what’s necessary. As was articulated when the proposal was first introduced, this is just stage one. It will raise the pay of day care workers, keep day centers more viable and ease the financial burden of working parents who struggle to afford day care. But according to national experts, the $120 million is only enough to keep the system above water and to avoid any additional costs to parents [with the exception of parents who have two children in day care. The second child, under the law, receives free care.]
As the law is implemented it will become clearer what has become accomplished, and what tasks remain. Therein is our opportunity. For the first time, perhaps we will get a better view as to how the educational establishment should be aligned.
We say a “better view” because if we had known at the inception of our educational system what we know now, there is no way we would design it the same way. We would have one integrated system, not what we have today, which is a variety of systems, some competing with one another, and all of them unable or unwilling to communicate with one another. Not only is it inefficient, but it’s costly and does not produce good academic results.
This Rubic’s cube of a system begins with private day care, moves to the preK-12 level and then on to higher ed. There is little to no connective thought that ties what happens at the child care level to those who matriculate to higher ed.
Most of us understand and appreciate the need to provide space and the help to take care of and to educate the youngest among us. But it should not be a competition with what already exists; it should be in addition to. The student count in Vermont has plunged over the years and will continue to do so if projections hold, particularly in our rural areas. That means to remain affordable will require a continual realignment of teachers to students. That can only be done if private day care centers and our schools are not in perpetual competition in each and every town and school district.
In other words, it makes no sense to fund a new day care center in Berkshire [new teachers included] if the Berkshire Elementary school has only a handful of students per teacher.
This sort of example exists in every corner of Vermont. It’s important to begin this discussion; how can we use the $120 million each year to not only strengthen our support for our young, but to gain a clearer view as to how our educational system could be better aligned.
It’s an opportunity with tremendous potential. Anything that can be done to improve the mental and physical health of our youngest children is an investment that will pay dividends far and above the $120 million in this session’s child care bill. But for the Legislature [and the public] to consider investments beyond this initial funding level should also require an accompanying look at how the funding could make Vermont’s educational system - writ large - worth the investment.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
