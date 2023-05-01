Health and Welfare Committee Chair Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden, this year got the Senate to take up and pass a bill to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-liquid products. Twice before, she had failed. This year, she prevailed. Finally.
Ten days remain before the session’s end, and Ms. Lyons has her fingers crossed that testimony on the bill will be taken in the House Human Services Committee and that it will pass the House before adjournment. We should all cross our fingers as well.
The issue is about health. Nothing more. People die from using the products in question. People, particularly our youth, use e-liquid products [vaping] and become addicted, finding the products are gateways to tobacco use. There is no upside to the products. Not one.
Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury, is chair of the House committee and offers a faint hope that testimony will be taken and that the committee will support it and move it to the House floor for a vote. But she has also noted she has a number of new faces on the committee and that it will take time for them to consider the testimony.
“There is, I think, what I would call more divergent opinions about this bill than there has been in the House previously. We need to take time to build consensus around that,” she said.
That’s a bit puzzling. When Ms. Wood says there are more “divergent opinions” about the issue than with past House members that is usually shorthand for explaining there is more opposition to the bill. Yet, she has a stronger Democratic following than ever. Ms. Wood’s party has a super majority and can pass whatever legislation it chooses.
So is it an issue of divergent opinions, or is it a fear of the lobbying campaign mounted by the companies affected? Surely the change in opinions cannot involve the science behind tobacco, and tobacco related products as they affect the public’s health. Surely our legislators don’t need to be educated [again and again] about how much these products degrade the public’s health.
Opponents to the ban trot out the “fact” that the sale of these products generates about $5.6 million in tax revenue each year. Not only is that a minuscule amount of money, given the size of our economy, it is a ridiculous argument. We spend many-fold that amount just treating the people affected by tobacco-related illness.
Would adults be affected by the ban?
Of course.
And?
Are these same adults chipping in to some health care fund that pays for the resulting increase in our health care costs?
No, they are not.
But the stronger argument is the positive effect a ban might have on our youth. Walk into any high school, talk to any teacher, talk to any school nurse, talk to almost any student, and the verdict is the same: One of the biggest problems our schools have is the lure of flavored e-liquid products and the massive amount of vaping within our schools. [Why would products go under names like Mango, Peppermint, Popcorn, Gummy Bear, Bubblegum, Cereal, Cheesecake, Banana and Blood Orange, if they were not marketed toward our children?]
Opponents opine about the “overreach” of tobacco-related products as if the consequences of these products are minor. We have had this debate for more than a half-century. There are no “minor” costs associated with tobacco use. If our House legislators cannot summon the personal strength to ban tobacco-related products so obviously targeted toward our children, then what hope is there?
Call your legislators. Tell them to pass this bill. Save a life.
By Emerson Lynn
