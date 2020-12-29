SWANTON VILLAGE — Swanton village officials say they will likely have the former Riviere Hotel demolished next year to prepare the site for future redevelopment.
In an interview Tuesday, Swanton’s economic development coordinator, Elisabeth Nance, said officials planned to have the building razed sometime in late September, and while COVID-19 had slowed redevelopment plans somewhat, Swanton remained committed to the site’s redevelopment.
“It is slowly progressing because of COVID, and people are stretched really thin… but the village is committed to moving this project forward,” Nance told the Messenger.
The three-story Riviere Hotel, also once known as the Adams Hotel or Adams House Hotel, had served as a hotel since the 1800s before ultimately falling into disrepair.
Swanton Village had purchased the building for about $30,000 earlier this year with the aim of eventually redeveloping the former hotel, now a dilapidated structure discussed as an “eyesore” and potential fire hazard by members of the village’s board of trustees.
A 2017 brownfields study previously placed the hotel as a bookend to an imagined “Northern Gateway” for Swanton, incorporating it into an area framing River Street’s intersection with Route 78 as Route 78 crosses the Missisquoi River into Swanton’s village.
According to Nance, while there were historical artifacts worth preserving inside the retired hotel, little about the hotel’s current structure was “worth saving” from a historical preservation standpoint.
“We’ve already decided, from a historic preservation point of view, there’s really nothing left worth saving as a building,” Nance said. “There are things within the building worth saving, but with the building itself, there’s not much left historically that’s worth saving.”
The village, assisted by the Northwestern Regional Planning Commission, was now working through the process of accessing grant funding to study the Riviere Hotel as a brownfields site and prepare the hotel for eventual demolition, steps that typically cost less for municipalities than for private developers.
According to the previously mentioned brownfields study, the Riviere Hotel, described in the report as “dilapidated” and in “substantial need of revitalization,” had likely contaminated nearby soils with the remnants of historical building materials like lead paints.
Once cleared and cleaned up of possible soil contamination, village officials are hoping to sell the property to a private developer, with the hope, according to Nance, that there be some “homage” to the site’s former history as a hotel.
According to Nance, there was some interest from both local developers and developers based outside of Swanton in the property.
“We have a couple local people and a couple people from outside of Swanton who are interested in that property,” Nance said.
In a prior email to the Messenger, Swanton’s village manager, Reg Beliveau, said funds for the building’s purchase had come from a capital reserve originally aimed at seeing Memorial Auditorium successfully redeveloped as Swanton’s Ace Hardware, meaning the purchase should have little impact to taxpayers.
