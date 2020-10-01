SWANTON VILLAGE – Swanton’s village trustees have approved the purchase of the former Riviere Hotel on South Street to support its eventual redevelopment.
During a regular meeting this past Monday, Swanton’s trustees authorized the purchase of the former hotel with the intention to tap brownfields funding more accessible to municipalities to prepare the property for some form of future redevelopment.
A purchase and sales agreement had yet to be signed between the village and the property’s current owner, village manager Reg Beliveau said in an email Thursday, meaning the purchasing price for the building was still protected under one of the few exceptions to Vermont’s open records law.
However, according to the village manager, the village planned to afford the purchase through an existing fund originally used to maintain the former Memorial Auditorium, meaning village residents likely wouldn’t see any tax impacts from the purchase of the former Riviere Hotel.
“Now the auditorium is sold, that money was used for this,” Beliveau wrote in an email to the Messenger.
The Riviere Hotel, the three-story building near Route 78’s intersection with River Street, had served as a hotel since the 1800s, according to a brownfields report penned for Swanton by Fairweather Consulting in 2017.
That report placed the former hotel at a bookend of what officials were referring to as Swanton’s “Northern Gateway,” an area framing Route 78’s intersection with River Street just before Route 78 bends southeast over the Missisquoi River and into Swanton’s village.
Under the envisioned Northern Gateway for Swanton, the Riviere Hotel was reimagined as a mixed-use building with the visual cues of a former hotel and both residential and office spaces built in.
Any redevelopment of the Riviere Hotel would likely require some brownfields cleanup, according to Fairweather Consulting’s 2017 study, due to concerns that hazardous building materials common in older buildings, like lead paint, may have contaminated the surrounding land.
While grant funding and other financial incentives exist for brownfields cleanup, those grants are often more easily accessible to municipalities than private developers, which is why Swanton officials said they opted to purchase the property for cleanup rather than leave a more expensive cleanup to developers.
“We aren’t trying to get into the real estate, but that has been an eye sore for a long, long time, and nobody has taken up any interest in it,” the village’s president Neal Speer said Monday. “This would be a way we could get something moving, even if we were to clean up the yard around it.”
Once cleaned up, Speer said, the village planned to sell the property to someone who would be able to redevelop the building, a step nearby St. Albans City has taken for its own major revitalization projects.
According to Beliveau, Swanton Village was currently working with the Northwest Regional Planning Commission to access brownfields funding to finish the next phase of cleanup at the retired hotel.
According to Swanton’s “Northern Gateway” report from 2017, the site of the Riviere Hotel is in “substantial need of revitalization.”
The report refers to the structure as “dilapidated,” a claim Swanton village officials appeared to agree with as they lamented the structure’s current life as an “eyesore” and potential fire hazard.
It was something members of Swanton’s public were quick to contrast with memories of Saturday night dances at the hotel and other “good memories” from a time when the Riviere Hotel was still in service.
“We’re trying to improve this community because we’re getting rid of this eyesore,” Speer said. “I, like… a lot of the older folks in town, have a lot of good memories of that piece of property, but it’s been let go over so many years.”
“That has been let go for so long that it’s going to be really hard to reclaim it,” the village president continued. “My hope is we can salvage some of the memories from the building after it gets cleaned up, but there’s a lot of cleanup to do.”