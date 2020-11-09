ST. ALBANS TOWN/SWANTON – Walking and hiking trails in St. Albans Town and Swanton together could bring almost $900,000 in economic activity to the region, according to a recent study.
The RiseVT-commissioned study narrows its focus on three walking paths and trail networks in Franklin County: the multi-use path in the St. Albans Bay Park, the trail network in St. Albans’s town forest and the Richard “Dick” Thompson Fit and Healthy Path in Swanton.
The study, authored by the Burlington-based SE Group, was conducted in 2019 before extensive trail work wrapped up in St. Albans’s town forest and before an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic turned more walkers loose onto regional trails.
Key takeaways
The three trails – specifically the St. Albans Bay Park and the Richard “Dick” Thompson Fit and Healthy Path – saw heavy use that translated to some economic activity in the two communities.
While Swanton’s health path was more consistently used throughout the average week, the heaviest amount of footpath travel was observed in the St. Albans Bay Park on weekends, averaging 274 visitors on a given Sunday and peaking at 855 in September 2019.
In all, according to the study, the three trails could bring as much as $878,000 in total sales activity to the region, equating to more than 13 full-time jobs and $50,000 in tax revenue, based on National Park Service and Agency of Commerce and Community Development modeling.
Most of each trail’s users were expected to be locals looking for a day’s walk, though the study presumes some day travelers coming into the region and using each amenity and some overnight visitors likewise using each trail, based on patterns seen elsewhere in Vermont.
“We are here in Vermont,” the SE Group’s Drew Pollak-Bruce said as he presented the study’s results to the St. Albans Town selectboard last week, “so not every use is local.”
Swanton’s Richard “Dick” Thompson Fit and Healthy Path
Strewn through much of Swanton’s Village, Swanton’s Richard “Dick” Thompson Fit and Healthy Path saw fairly consistent use during SE Group’s study period in late 2019.
According to the report, the multi-use path typically saw between 60 and 70 daily users, with visitation peaking on Sunday with, on average, 78 walkers taking to the Swanton trail.
According to SE Group’s study, the multi-use path might generate approximately $260,000 activity within the Swanton area as walkers also shop in local stores for things like “ice cream and beer,” per an SE Group presentation to St. Albans Town’s selectboard.
Those purchases were believed, according to SE Group’s study, to support the equivalent of 3.7 jobs in the Swanton area.
“It’s important to think that that’s not three jobs,” Pollak-Bruce said during his presentation to St. Albans Town’s selectboard last week. “It’s 0.1 jobs in many places.”
According to SE Group’s study, tourism traffic could increase on Swanton’s Fit and Healthy Path due to the path’s role as the westernmost leg of the larger, Vermont-spanning Lamoille Valley Rail Trail still under construction.
Economic Impact of Franklin County Trails
|TRAIL/PATH
|ANNUAL VISITORS
|TOTAL SALES ACTIVITY
|EQUIVALENT FULL-TIME JOBS
|TAX REVENUE
|Swanton Fit & Healthy Path
|15,245
|$265,000
|3.7
|$24,000
|St. Albans Bay Park
|34,673
|$602,000
|9.8
|$56,000
|St. Albans Town Forest
|636
|$11,000
|0.18
|$1,000
|TOTAL
|50,554
|$878,000
|13.7
|$81,000
St. Albans Bay Park
The St. Albans Bay Park, which sees a multi-use path tracing most of its shoreline with Lake Champlain, saw the largest amount of traffic of the three trails studied by SE Group.
According to their study, the St. Albans Bay Park’s multi-use path typically saw 154 visitors on any given day, though Sundays could see visitations spike to an average of 274 visitors.
At its late September peak in 2019, there were reportedly 855 visitors to the park’s multi-use path, according to the sensors used by SE Group to monitor traffic on studied trails.
With a total of almost 35,000 annual visits to the park based off of SE Group’s study, the St. Albans Bay Park was expected to bring more than $600,000 in sales activity to the St. Albans area in any given year, supporting an equivalent to 9.8 full-time jobs and $56,000 in tax revenue.
The St. Albans Bay Park has been heavily featured in town planning as a potential recreation hub capable of drawing visitors and, ultimately, future residents and business to St. Albans Town.
In recent years, the park has become home to an increasingly large number of community events and gatherings, including the launching of a weekly St. Albans Bay farmers market during the summer, and plans are now underway to restore the park’s Great Depression-era stone house as its centerpiece.
St. Albans Town Forest
With only two visitors on average visiting the St. Albans Town Forest on any given day, the 162-acre town-owned forest spread out over French Hill handily saw the fewest number of visitors during SE Group’s late 2019 study period.
Those results predate a significant and higher-profile trail construction project ultimately stringing two-miles of new and improved hiking and biking trails through the woods, however, meaning the number of visitors to the forest has likely increased since SE Group’s study concluded.
With that in mind, Pollak-Bruce told the town’s selectboard SE Group’s study would likely make for a better baseline to gauge the impact of those trail projects in future studies. “This is going to be a really good baseline for the town forest,” he said.
Still, despite the limited travel to the forest, Pollak-Bruce said the woods were still likely able to draw some economic activity to the region, equating to $11,000 in sales activity and $1,000 in tax revenue.
“We saw with the town forest a low visitation and an equally low impact, but there is some economic activity that’s realized through that,” Pollak-Bruce said.
According to SE Group’s study, the limited economic impact from the St. Albans Town Forest likely translated to the equivalent of only 0.18 full-time job in Franklin County.
