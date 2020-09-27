ST. ALBANS TOWN – In some ways a celebration for the season and in others a “last hurrah” for an atypical year of farmers markets, St. Albans Bay saw its second annual harvest festival this weekend.
Stalls both familiar and new to the St. Albans Bay Park’s weekly markets lined up along a single-file path opposite from the park’s historic stone house, where the event’s co-organizers from Groennfell Meadery had set up a makeshift mead hall.
It set the scene for what St. Albans Town’s parks supervisor John Montagne said would make for both a sendoff to the town’s farmers market for the year and help bring locals together at a time when, because of a pandemic, community gatherings were hard to find.
“It seemed like everywhere cancelled,” Montagne told the Messenger, “so I felt like we needed to keep dredging forward.”
In St. Albans Town, “dredging forward” meant an outdoor event with facemasks for vendors, one-way traffic and picnic tables placed for social distancing, all according to public health guidelines for COVID-19.
“We’re following the rules and guidelines,” Montagne said.
Even with the restrictions, though, a healthy stream of people strolled through the park Saturday, passing stalls along a one-way line and emptying into a public picnicking area where the locally-sourced Nobby Read Project would soon take the stage.
It was the kind of strong turnout that brought a smile to Groennfell Meadery’s head meadmaker and co-owner Ricky Klein, who helped organize the event with St. Albans Town both this year and last.
According to Klein, the harvest festival has its roots in annual events the meadery used to hold in its former Colchester home. When the meadery made its move to St. Albans Town several years ago, Klein said the meadery saw a chance to bring their annual tradition community-wide.
“When we realized we could do our harvest festival write large with the town where we live, it became the coolest opportunity we’ve had since the move,” Klein said.
For the meadmaker, the chance at a community gathering was especially important amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which saw much of public life throttled amid state public health orders intended to stagger COVID-19’s spread.
“The lack of community spaces really troubles me,” Klein said. “That’s why this event is so special – we’re outside in a safe space.”
A sendoff to a strange year for the farmers market
Montagne said the event offered a form of “last hurrah” for the town’s farmers market, a fixture in the bay park every Thursday evening.
“It’s the end of the year for farmers markets,” Montagne said. “You could say it’s a last hurrah.”
Saturday’s festival topped off what many would consider a strange season for the region’s farmers markets, which saw its typical tourist traffic from places like Quebec and other parts of the U.S. thin amid pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Vermont’s Dept. of Financial Regulation recently reported as many as 50 to 75 percent fewer travelers have come to Vermont this summer compared to 2019, even as travel restrictions lessened somewhat for travelers coming from areas with a more limited spread of COVID-19.
Many have also bemoaned the financial impacts from the loss of Canadian travelers, who frequented the region during the summer but are now subject to a U.S. and Canadian agreement closing the U.S.’s northern border to everything but essential travel and commerce.
Rusty Branon, whose Branon’s Barrywilde Maples is a regular in the bay park’s weekly markets, said business had slowed somewhat without the traditional foot traffic from the Champlain Valley’s seasonal summer visitors.
In their place, however, came a spike in local buying that helped offset many of those losses. “We definitely lost some businesses with the renters not coming,” Branon said, “but the locals turned out strong.”
Nearby, Steve Martell, who runs a commercial farm stand in the bay area he’ll often tow by tractor to the park every Thursday for farmers markets, had a similar take, estimating that his sales doubled amid a surge of local buyers and regional visitors to the Lake Champlain area.
“We deserve to have something right here”
An annual harvest festival is one of the many events to spring up in the St. Albans Bay Park in recent years as St. Albans Town officials push to highlight the park as a recreation hub and gathering space for locals and visitors alike.
Montagne said in an interview Saturday he felt events like a harvest festival – or the relatively young farmers market and car shows that have also helped color the park during the summer season – helped fill a gap for many in St. Albans Town.
“For a long time, there wasn’t much in this town,” Montagne said. “I think bringing the townspeople together – we deserve to have something right here.”
For Branon, even a strange summer didn’t dampen what he thought was a good tradition for St. Albans Bay.
“It’s a good place with fantastic people,” Branon said. “We’re very pleased to have been a part of this.”