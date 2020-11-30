ST. ALBANS TOWN – Several troopers from the Vermont State Police’s (VSP) St. Albans Barracks have returned to duty after testing negative for COVID-19, according to a VSP spokesperson.
Results were still pending for other members of the barracks’ staff as of Monday morning, VSP spokesperson Adam Silverman said in an email to the Messenger.
“We have received a few test results back so far that have been negative, and those troopers have returned to duty,” Silverman said his email. “Other test results are pending.”
On Friday, Vermont’s public safety commissioner Michael Schirling said more than a dozen members of the St. Albans Barracks’ staff had quarantined after attending an operational briefing with another trooper who eventually tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Schirling, the briefing took place in the days before the trooper started self-isolating after their significant other tested positive for COVID-19. The trooper in question later tested positive several days into their self-quarantine.
An individual member of the public interviewed by the trooper was also identified as a “close contact” by Vermont’s health department and likewise notified about a possible COVID-19 exposure, Schirling said at the time.
In place of the barracks’ staff sidelined by quarantining, Schirling, whose department oversees the Vermont State Police, said staff had been shifted from other VSP barracks to St. Albans to fill-in.
“As Commissioner Schirling said last week, VSP has shifted personnel from across the state to back-fill the St. Albans Barracks and ensure sufficient staffing,” Silverman echoed in his email to the Messenger.
In all, 245 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County since March, when health officials announced Vermont’s first cases of COVID-19.
