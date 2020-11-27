ST. ALBANS TOWN – State officials reported Friday more than a dozen staff members at the Vermont State Police’s (VSP) St. Albans Barracks had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
According to state officials, 15 staff members and a member of the public had been quarantined this past week after a state trooper assigned to the barracks tested positive for COVID-19.
Staff from other VSP barracks have reportedly filled in as staff isolate and await the results of COVID-19 testing starting as soon as Friday, according to Vermont’s public safety commissioner Michael Schirling.
According to Schirling, the trooper has been self-quarantined at home after their significant other tested positive for COVID-19 during surveillance testing at the health care facility where they worked. After isolating, the trooper tested positive for COVID-19.
In the days before hearing of their significant other’s positive test for COVID-19, the trooper interviewed a member of the public and attended an operational briefing with members of VSP’s staff, resulting in potential exposures to COVID-19.
“This is an example of innocent vectoring that can occur and why the health and safety posture that’s been created for Vermont is so essential,” Schirling said during a Friday news conference.
Both the person interviewed by the trooper and staff members participating in the operational meeting had been notified of a possible exposure and affected staff members have been self-isolating for a week’s time as of Friday, according to Schirling.
Schirling, whose department oversees the state police, said the event has prompted “some additional operational changes” on the part of VSP staff to help avoid future exposures to COVID-19.
What those changes were were not immediately clear Friday afternoon.
“This incident highlights the importance of all the health and safety guidance in place now and, despite the fact we have a strong operational posture and procedures in place to prevent this kind of vectoring, sometimes the timelines interfere with that and these kinds of events can happen,” Schirling said.
COVID-19 is a highly contagious respiratory disease capable of causing mild to moderate flu-like symptoms and, in some cases, severe and even fatal illness.
As of Friday afternoon, more than 4,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 in Vermont since the disease was first observed in Vermont in March.
