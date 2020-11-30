As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we’ll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. And daily, each county releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period. Both the state’s data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Health officials reported an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County Monday morning. Two-hundred-forty-five people in total have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County since March.
According to Vermont’s health department, 76 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County over the last 14 days.
No new cases were reported in Grand Isle County on Monday.
Vermont's health department reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning. In all, 4,172 people in Vermont have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 since March.
Vermont's health department on Monday attributed another two deaths to COVID-19. Since March, 69 people have died from complications of COVID-19 in Vermont.
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Vermont
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Franklin County
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Grand Isle County
