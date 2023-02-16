FRANKLIN COUNTY — Though alcohol and tobacco use are down among Franklin County youth, vaping is becoming increasingly popular, according to a recent survey.
In 2020, less than 5% of seventh- and eighth-graders at Richford, Enosburg and Missisquoi Valley schools used an e-cigarette on a daily basis. In 2022, approximately 12% vaped every day.
“We are seeing an amazing increase in the number of kids who vape,” said Joan Cavallo, City School principal. “And they are really good at hiding it.”
The survey, conducted as part of the Vermont Youth Project, a five-year program in which three Franklin County schools are enrolled, shows usage trends for e-cigarettes, tobacco, chew and alcohol.
Richford, Enosburg and Missisquoi Valley are joined in the survey by schools in Richmond and Rutland. In nearly all categories, usage rates trend highest in the Franklin County schools.
“It's been pretty steady that we've been traditionally higher than the state average,” said Crystal Lampman, executive director of Franklin County Caring Communities.
Because of this, Brewer and Lampman, in coordination with schools across the county, are kicking it into high gear to figure out how best to educate the region’s youth about the dangers of substance use.
In Richford and Enosburg, the school board changed its tobacco policy, so the emphasis is on education, not punishment. At St. Albans Town Educational Center, vape detectors are placed in bathrooms and at City School, health teachers are talking about it in the classroom.
“The biggest increases we're seeing at the moment are with middle schoolers, who are poorly equipped to understand what addiction means,” said Amy Brewer, coordinator of the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition.
Common misunderstandings
Changing substance use rates in Franklin County can in part be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those early days of lockdown were stressful and isolating, and vaping was marketed to teens as a method for relieving those feelings. That messaging spread on social media, which was the only way for many youth to interact with their peers during the early days of the pandemic.
Nationwide in 2020, 79% of teenagers reported exposure to tobacco ads, and 68% reported seeing e-cigarette ads, according to research from the Washington University School of Medicine.
Young people, middle-schoolers in particular, aren’t equipped to see through these messages (and the fun fruity flavors vape juice comes in), Brewer said, because their brains aren’t yet fully developed (that happens in your mid- to late-20s).
“They were really just blasted with this kind of false narrative,” Brewer said. “Students have really adopted the view that both vaping nicotine, and vaping cannabis in particular, are treatments for stress, anxiety and depression.”
But in truth, current e-cigarette users have double the odds of being diagnosed with depression compared to those who have never vaped, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Brewer and Lampman visited Berkshire Elementary School earlier this year to talk to students in grades 3-8 about the effects of vaping and to conduct a workshop on media literacy.
“We are finally starting to get the youth the correct information now, but some of the harm has been done,” Brewer said.
Focused on vaping, not learning
At St. Albans Town Educational Center, students are sneaking off to vape in the bathrooms so often the school had to recently install vape detectors, principal Angela Stebbins said. The device sounds an alarm when smoke is detected.
“Students are focused on vaping, not on what they're learning,” she said. “Teachers are trying to teach and kids are talking about vaping, passing vapes around.”
St. Albans City School principal Joan Cavallo sees these immediate effects on learning, but is more concerned about the long term effects the substance could have on students.
“It's about what it's going to do to them for their lifetime that we worry about, because they are getting addicted,” she said.
Studies show nicotine also can cause issues with brain function, leading to problems with focus, memory and learning. These may be long-lasting, according to Yale Medicine. Youth who vape are also more likely to develop addictions to other drugs in the future.
What schools are doing
In 2022, approximately 25% of Richford High School students were daily vape users and about 22% had tried tobacco.
Seeing this as an issue, Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union decided to reevaluate its tobacco use policy, which previously suspended students who were caught using a vape, cigarette or chewing tobacco on school property.
“What we know statistically is that people who have particularly hard lives tend to use substances, so a lot of students were being suspended when maybe some of their best support is at school,” said Kaydeen Juaire, Richford’s student assistance program counselor.
This school year, FNESU decided to take a restorative approach to substance use-related discipline. Instead of being suspended for a prolonged period of time, students are now sent home just for the rest of the day. They come back to school and meet immediately with Juaire or Michelle Weed, the SAP counselor at Enosburg Falls High School.
“It's now turned to a more educational approach than a punitive approach,” Juaire said. “Michelle and myself both have noticed that students are much more honest and forthcoming, and we noticed that a lot of them really don't have a full picture of the health effects.”
In Vermont, SAPs are certified or licensed alcohol and drug counselors. Amanda Giroux is the SAP counselor for the Maple Run Unified School District, where she provides prevention education to students at SATEC, SACS and Fairfield Center School.
She and Brewer have visited nearly every homeroom at SATEC this year to talk about the effects of vaping. She also meets one-on-one with students who have been caught using drugs or alcohol or who have been identified as at-risk for substance use.
“I ask questions about substance use and other things such as anxiety, feeling down, depression. And then from there, depending on the results of that screening, I make recommendations for treatment outside of school,” Giroux said.
Joanne Saunders was the SAP counselor at BFA-Fairfax up until 2019, when the position lost its grant funding. She’s now an adolescent case manager at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, or one of the people Giroux might recommend a student go and see.
Saunders will meet with youth ages 14-22 who have anxiety or depression and can talk them through the quitting process, if they are using nicotine or cannabis to try to manage those feelings.
“When I was a teenager, I was able to recognize who the adults were that I leaned into and listened to,” she said. “When I got older, I wanted to be that kind of adult who kids trusted.”
Dozens of other schools across Vermont have lost their SAP funding, and many have not re-hired counselors due to the cost.
BFA-Fairfax high school principal Liz Noonan told the Messenger via email that Fairfax applied and was granted new funding to revive this position.
“We are waiting for the release of the funds and will then post the position,” she stated.
In the meantime, Fairfax students currently receive substance use education through health classes and visits from local clinicians.
Getting parents involved
All these efforts in schools are well and good, SATEC principal Angela Stebbins said, but if the conversation doesn’t continue at home, not much is going to change.
“We have parents that I know buy [vapes] for their kids and don't care that they use them and don't care that they bring them to school. That's what we're up against,” she said.
Giroux’s heard from students that they not only see their peers vaping, but that they sometimes see a parent or family member modeling the behavior.
Reaching parents has also been an obstacle for Brewer and Lampman. Though they visit dozens of classrooms a year in Franklin County, sometimes their lessons go in a student’s ear and out the other.
Substance use educators and counselors need parents and caregivers to reinforce their messaging at home. That’s why Brewer and Lampman are in the process of organizing a vaping forum for parents in the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union.
“We’ve struggled with getting parents involved over the last couple of years, so this is really exciting for us,” Lampman said.
Giroux includes statistics about substance use in SATEC’s monthly newsletter, but she knows not all parents read it. City School created an educational video that was shared with families.
“We've got all the parts and pieces in place, but I think the big difference is that vaping is just so easy and so accessible for kids. That is what’s really scary,” SACS principal Joan Cavallo said.
Peer to peer discussions
Since getting parents to discuss vaping with their children has been so challenging, educators are hoping to empower youth with the tools to talk to their friends.
Earlier this school year, a group of Enosburg students held a conference at the Dairy Center related to substance use. Students led workshops on how to read survey data and discussed the community’s strengths and weaknesses.
When Joanne Saunders was the SAP counselor at BFA-Fairfax, she mobilized students to spread awareness through tabling in the school lobby, playing games and organizing informational sessions.
Those students are part of the Vermont Teen Institute, a youth leadership program facilitated by Franklin County Caring Communities and located in local high schools. Teen Institute students and their advisers come together for a week in the summer to learn about health and wellness, and then they spend the year working to improve their schools and communities through a variety of student-led activities.
Saunders is still the adviser to the Teen Institute at Fairfax, but the group became less active when she was no longer the SAP counselor.
Richford’s Teen Institute students gave a presentation to middle schoolers on the dangers of fentanyl at the start of this year and are planning a Substance Use Awareness Week for mid-March. Counselor Kaydeen Juaire said she’s seen the impact of empowering students to talk about this subject for themselves.
Because peer pressure is a reason why some kids try vaping, they are perhaps more apt to listen to the dangers of substance use from their friends than from an adult.
“If we want students to get help with this epidemic of vaping, then we need to do something different here,” Juaire said.
Community action
Why substance use among youth in Franklin County is more prevalent than in other parts of the state is not an easy question to answer, but Lampman did offer some theories.
Because of the county’s position along the border and its rural landscape, she said there is often a lack of things for youth to do.
“Kid-friendly offerings in Franklin County are sparse,” she said. “We've got the bowling alley up in Enosburg, but if you don't have transportation, it may be a little bit more difficult to get to those places.”
“It’s become something that is, unfortunately, an accepted cultural norm in Franklin County,” she added.
Some schools and communities, however, are trying to change that. In Enosburg, for example, students were empowered with a $2,500 grant from Vermont Afterschool to create a greenspace to play volleyball and lawn games. Located behind the high school, it’s within walking distance for after school enjoyment.
“We need a fun space for kids to hang out [without adults after school],” student Kyle Ovitt told the Messenger this past September. “There’s nothing in Enosburg,” Isaiah Sartwell added
Similarly, Swanton is looking to use some of its once-in-a-lifetime American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a community center near its recreation fields in the center of town. Current plans call for the construction of a large multipurpose room that could be used for athletic activities, summer camps and after school programs.
“The residents that I talk to, they all have the common ask. They’re looking for more things to do, and they’re looking for more things locally,” recreation director Nicole Draper told the Messenger.
This past fall, St. Albans Free Library’s youth services director Becky Manahan started the teen-centric “First Fridays” program. It's been well-attended so far, with students coming by in the evening to eat pizza, hang out and play games.
Manahan told the Messenger the library saw a need for a Friday night safe space for students after recognizing there aren’t a lot of public places for them to go.
“It‘s just a shame that teenagers don’t have anything to do that doesn’t cost money,” Manahan said.
No singular effort from any one organization, municipality or school is going to solve this problem; it’s going to take a multitude of coordinated strategies. Survey results from this year will reveal if local efforts are making a difference or if this “vaping epidemic” is here to stay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.