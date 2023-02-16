Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch, and snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will likely begin as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, then transition to freezing rain and sleet around midnight, and finally end as a period of snow Friday midday to afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&