ST. ALBANS — On Friday nights, the place to be is at the library.
At least, St. Albans Free Library youth services director Becky Manahan is trying to make it so. Manahan started the teen-centric “First Fridays” program this school year to give teenage students a free space to hang out and grab a bite to eat on the first Friday of each month.
After launching in September, it returned this past Friday, Oct. 7.
“I’m happy to be here,” T. Dalley, a BFA-St. Albans student, said. “I missed the last night, but I like how safe it’s been here.”
Dalley sat in a circle with a group of his fellow students Friday night, and they took turns explaining the appeal of the event.
Some were invited by friends to check it out after the first “First Friday” was a hit. Rachel Ledoux explained that September’s event featured a Trivia Night that had teams testing their knowledge against one another.
Her team ended up getting second, which earned her a $15 Dunkin’ gift card, she said.
Angus Ackel, another BFA student, also missed the first one, but he said he appreciated what the library was doing after his friend, Lincoln Schweers, invited him to the October event.
“He invited me down here. It’s a good thing to do as we don’t have very active lives,” Ackel said.
Manahan said it can be difficult to create programming for teenagers, but the library saw a need for a Friday night safe space for students after recognizing that there aren’t a lot of public places for them to go on weekends.
She figured the library could fill that need.
“It‘s just a shame that teenagers don’t have anything to do that doesn’t cost money,” Manahan said. “We felt the library could do an open house.”
The goal, she said, is to attract more and more students as the library figures out what kind of events teenagers enjoy. With more students coming out for October than September, she said there’s been solid momentum.
So far, most students in attendance have been from BFA-St. Albans, but Manahan said the doors are open for students from any area school district who may be interested in some free pizza, free sandwiches and free entertainment on a Friday night.
During the October event, the evening’s entertainment was provided by Alyx Hilshey, a sleight-of-hand musician who wandered the room performing tricks for the students. By the end of the night, she had teenagers laughing and shaking their heads in disbelief.
“She went to Hogwarts,” event volunteer Katie Lamb determined after Hilshey performed her finale.
Manahan plans on extending the First Friday events until January. Thanks to a roughly $9,500 grant from the Vermont Children’s Trust Fund, the budget allows the option to bring in additional entertainment each night.
Manahan said she’s still hearing ideas about what the teenagers might prefer for November. Ledoux said she’s hoping for some sort of paint n’ sip event, or maybe some karaoke.
“When I told [library director] Mary Pat [Larabee], I said I have some good news and some bad news. The good news, we got a grant. The bad news, we have to work on Fridays,” Manahan said jokingly. “But it’s been a lot of fun.”
