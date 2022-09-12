SWANTON — With initial estimates in hand, the Town of Swanton selectboard is moving forward with plans to construct a new community center near its recreation fields.
Betsy Fournier, chair of Swanton’s recreation committee, visited the board last Tuesday, Sept. 6, to present estimated costs and early engineering designs for the project.
The cost to build the new facility as presented is $1.6 million, according to estimates provided by Cross Consulting Engineers.
Fournier suggested using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for the build. The Town of Swanton received roughly $800,000 from the federal government thanks to the federal bill.
“ARPA funds only come around one time. This is probably never going to happen again,” Fournier said. “It’s an opportunity for our community to expand on its needs.”
The plans call for the creation of a building on the 14-acre plot just northwest of the three baseball fields on Jewett Street. Initial estimates put the size of the building at 3,000 square feet, but the town has the option of expanding the building especially as the Swanton Rec Department considers its current and future needs.
Rec director Nicole Draper said the COVID-19 pandemic really showed how limited the recreation department’s space was when social distancing and six-feet rules became the norm.
Community partners such as Highgate Arena, Missisquoi Valley Union and the Swanton armory helped fill those gaps, but as more people moved into the area seeking things to do, they continually asked for more recreation options.
“The residents that I talk to, they all have the common ask. They’re looking for more things to do, and they’re looking for more things locally,” Draper said.
A larger community center would help fulfill the need.
Draper said an indoor space could also be used to expand on existing programs that are already at max capacities. The NOTCH program, for example, could benefit from having an indoor option in case of inclement weather, and after school programs, such as the Youth Dungeons and Dragons Club, could take advantage of more social events within an expanded indoor space.
“With COVID … We became so distant. When we are able to come back to one another, now is the best time to start building that unity back within Swanton,” Draper said.
Current plans call for the construction of a large multipurpose room that could be used for practicing indoor games such as basketball and volleyball, and the rest of the building would wrap around the space.
If the selectboard decides to expand the square footage, Draper said they could make enough space so major regional nonprofits, such as NCSS and CVOEO, could rent out offices or space to pursue their goals of helping the community.
Either way, the idea would be to create a space for all members of the community – from teens seeking things to do after school to older seniors needing a place to congregate.
The center’s construction, however, can’t move forward without funding to make it happen.
While ARPA funds could be used to pay for construction, Fournier estimated that they wouldn’t cover the entire cost, and there could be a need to borrow money for the project, especially as the Town of Swanton has also expressed the need to use ARPA funds in other projects, such a potential upgrade to the Route 20 corridor.
Those discussions, however, continue.
If the town raises taxes to help cover investment costs, the board said they could ask voters for approval on Town Meeting Day before solidifying the approach. Seeking out grant dollars is also an option, and so is community fundraising, which depends on how the project is received by residents.
“We’re not going to pass down any opportunity to make this happen for the community, I think there’s so much value, these little pieces like the funding, it will come.” Draper, who is also a selectboard member, said.
The Swanton recreational facilities on Jewett Street were last upgraded two decades ago, back in 2002.
Before diving into the funding discussion, the board asked recreation committee members to work with the engineering consultant to take a deep dive into the numbers to hone down on the project’s final cost.
“I think that’s the right step to get some really reasonably good numbers that people can believe in, and then we can decide how much we’re going to put towards it,” selectboard member Earl Fournier said.
After hearing the presentation, the five Swanton selectboard members all expressed their support for going forward with the project.
“It’s a great need. I think it’s one of the greatest projects in the last 20 years that I think we’re going to run into in my opinion,” selectboard vice chair Mark Rocheleau said.
