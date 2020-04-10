MONTPELIER – More than 36,600 Vermonters tuned into a virtual town hall Thursday evening to hear from the state's leadership and Congressional delegation on the troubles facing a Green Mountain State upended by a pandemic.
Those troubles, elected officials made sure to repeat throughout the hour-and-a-half conversation, were unprecedented.
“I don’t have to tell anybody that we are living in a moment of unprecedented difficulty for our state and the entire country,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., whose staff facilitated Thursday’s town hall, said.
“This is something that hasn’t happened in our country in 100 years,” Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., agreed, adding later, “This is unusual and very significant.”
While questions ranged from testing for COVID-19 and how to handle remote learning and working in a rural state without consistent broadband access, most focused on navigating the network of stimulus measures passed in response to the pandemic and the unemployment benefits recently expanded by Vermont’s legislature.
Much of those concerns stemmed from the $2.2 trillion stimulus package overwhelmingly approved by both houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump last month.
Passed with support from all of Vermont’s Congressional delegation, the bill earmarked billions of dollars for small businesses through loans and grants, and to shore up state and hospital budgets battered by the response to COVID-19.
Those programs, according to some callers, appeared hard to access, however, and according to Gov. Phil Scott, speaking during Thursday’s town hall, the state had yet to receive much of the nearly $2 billion Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., had previously said would come to Vermont via the stimulus bill.
It was an issue that appeared especially pronounced as state officials wrestle with nearly $400 million in lost revenue between the state’s transportation, education and general funds due to the impacts of COVID-19 and social distancing mandates ordered by the governor in response to the pandemic.
“We have virtually no revenue coming in at this point,” Scott said. “We’re going to be challenged, so if we don’t have those dollars, we can’t take care of the most vulnerable.”
Vermont’s Congressional delegation, all of whom were present Thursday evening, appeared to agree, with Leahy, the vice chair of the Senate’s appropriations committee and one of the stimulus package’s leading negotiators, saying dispensing those stimulus funds had become his priority in Washington, D.C.
“My big argument that I’m making is to get the money out that we voted for,” Leahy said. “A lot of this is designed for small states like ours that need the flexibility.”
Leahy said he was concerned for smaller hospitals struggling with lost revenue as they forewent elective surgeries in order to make room for patients with COVID-19, as well as small businesses who weren’t receiving support from the $350 billion program established by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
“We have funds in there in there to help [hospitals],” Leahy said. “We have funds for many other small businesses who keep people employed, but it’s not getting out there.”
Welch, who added there was a “real gap now for farmers” struggling with market losses from the pandemic, agreed the government should be looking to streamline relief programs intended to support workers through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re talking about people needing money to buy groceries and to meet their necessities, and the only reason they’re not working is because their complying with the public health orders that’s necessary for the well-being of all of us,” Welch said. “I think we have a big challenge for the state and federal governments to simplify and smooth out this process and not just run into log jams.”
The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing mandates ordered to stall the highly contagious disease’s spread has been dramatic, both in Vermont and nationwide.
Vermont labor commissioner Michael Harrington told reporters Friday the labor department had received nearly 73,000 unemployment claims since March, with more expected as a program for processing unemployment claims from self-employed and contract workers comes online.
Nationally, the number of unemployment claims filed since the beginning of the pandemic had grown to a record 17 million, according to U.S. Dept. of Labor.
In Vermont, fallout from the pandemic and social distancing mandates ordered to slow the disease’s spread have cost businesses in the state as much as $100 million, according to a request from Scott’s administration for a federal disaster declaration.
But as state modeling shows COVID-19’s spread starting to slow in the wake of the governor’s social distancing mandates, Scott opted Friday to extend his executive order to limit nonessential businesses to remote work and curbside sales until at least May 15 to continue suppressing the disease’s spread as COVID-19’s spread approached its peak in Vermont.
“Unfortunately, while it appears we’re leveling off… we don’t have enough evidence to show the virus won’t spike, and I don’t want to give false hope and unrealistic expectations," Scott said Friday.
At the time, Scott said the measures could be lifted sooner once data showed COVID-19's spread had plateaued and started to decline.
“As I said earlier this week, as soon as the data shows a downward turn or trend, we will open the spigot, just one quarter turn at a time, to get folks back to work in a measured way that’s responsible and safe," Scott told reporters Friday.
In the meantime, Sanders said he expected more to come from the federal government as the pandemic and its accompanying economic struggles continue.
“I don’t think there’s anybody now who doesn’t think that there’s going to be another major piece of legislation,” Sanders said.
When that legislation comes, Sanders said he’d prioritize making sure medical personnel had “all of the equipment they need to protect Vermonters and people all over the country” and would lobby for using Medicare to cover “all out of pocket expenses” for the duration of the pandemic.
He said he was also interested in following in some European countries’ footsteps to “guarantee a continued paycheck for every American worker.”
“I think that’s a simpler process than we have now,” Sanders said, referring to the network of different funding and unemployment programs workers and business owners are expected to tap.
As for tapping those existing programs, however, Sanders and other officials asked that people look toward sources like Vermont’s 2-1-1 service line or reach out to organizations like the Small Business Administration and labor department for help with loan programs or unemployment benefits.
He also implied there may be more virtual town halls in the future to speak with Vermont’s political leaders and signed off by pleading that Vermonters – and Americans at large – continue working together to weather the pandemic.
“This is an unprecedented moment in Vermont history and American history,” Sanders said. “We’re all in this together and we’re all going to have to do everything we can at the local, state and federal level to make sure that we get through this in one piece with all of our people.”
A recording of Thursday evening's town hall can be found on Sanders's Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2VenR1C.