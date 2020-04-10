MONTPELIER – With projections showing COVID-19’s spread starting to slow through Vermont as the disease approaches its predicted peak, Gov. Phil Scott announced the extension of his executive orders to “stay home, stay safe.”
In an order issued Friday morning, Scott called for all measures ordered under the emergency he declared in response to COVID-19’s arrival to Vermont, including the governor’s “stay home, stay safe” order, to be extended until May 15.
“I know how disappointing this is to many, as some were hoping we could just magically flip a switch and go back to normal,” Scott said Friday. “Unfortunately, while it appears we’re leveling off… we don’t have enough evidence to show the virus won’t spike, and I don’t want to give false hope and unrealistic expectations.”
Speaking to reporters Friday, Scott said his order, which limits most commercial activity to curbsides and asks Vermonters to remain homebound except for essential tasks like grocery shopping and exercise, could be incrementally removed if the state’s outbreak of COVID-19 plateaus and eventually declines.
“As I said earlier this week, as soon as the data shows a downward turn or trend, we will open the spigot, just one quarter turn at a time, to get folks back to work in a measured way that’s responsible and safe,” Scott said.
The economic fallout of the order, recommended by health officials as necessary to slow COVID-19’s spread and guarantee the number of diagnosed cases at any one time wouldn’t overwhelm Vermont’s hospitals, has been staggering.
Vermont’s labor department reported last week more than 73,000 Vermonters had applied for unemployment benefits since March, with more expected as the department’s program for providing unemployment benefits to self-employed workers and contractors comes online.
In a letter requesting a federal disaster declaration from President Donald Trump’s administration this week, Scott wrote that his administration estimated social distancing mandates had cost local businesses in Vermont more than $100 million – a number Scott at the time said was still “rising.”
State modeling tracking the spread of COVID-19 is showing, however, that COVID-19’s spread in Vermont has continued to slow since the governor ordered limitations on business activity and called for Vermonters to “stay home” and “stay safe” during the pandemic.
According to Vermont’s financial regulations commissioner Michael Pieciak, state modeling is showing the number of weekly diagnoses of COVID-19 compared to existing cases grew by only 9 percent this week rather than the 15 percent growth previously reported by the state.
The rate at which the number of cases of COVID-19 in Vermont had also slowed, with Pieciak reporting that it now took seven-and-a-half days for the number cases to double rather than the five-and-a-half days and, before then, three days reported by the state.
Modeling still placed the likely peak in number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the next two to four weeks, but, according to Pieciak, the disease’s increasingly slower growth in Vermont would likely keep COVID-19’s peak within the health care system’s existing capacity.
“Accordingly, it’s still safe to assume the worst is ahead of us,” Pieciak said. “The current forecast gives us greater confidence, however, that our hospital resources will be available for Vermonters when those worst days arrive.”
According to Pieciak, the state was still expecting between 1,000 and 5,000 cases of COVID-19 to be diagnosed in Vermont by the end of May, with “hundreds requiring hospital care.”
Under those predictions, the state was expecting the health care system would need to provide somewhere between 90 and 233 staffed hospital beds and 34 to 96 intensive care beds, both within the current surge capacity of 420 staffed hospital beds and 117 intensive care beds.
Current forecasts also showed Vermont would need somewhere between 19 and 52 ventilators to serve patients in severe cases of COVID-19, a need still within the state’s supply capacity.
While Friday’s news was “positive,” according to Pieciak, he warned, “our future is not guaranteed.”
“The governor’s action today was absolutely necessary to ensure we continue on this positive trajectory,” Pieciak said. “The trends can turn on a dime if we stop and relent on social, personal and professional sacrifices everyone is making in their daily lives.”
Worst case scenarios predicted by state officials had placed the COVID-19 pandemic well above the Vermont health care system’s capacity, with officials predicting that, had social distancing measures not been put into place, more than 1,700 Vermonters could have died of COVID-19 complications.
As of Friday afternoon, the state’s health department reported 679 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Vermont, 51 more than were reported one day prior.
Many of those cases could be attributed to an outbreak at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town, where 28 inmates and five staff have tested positive for COVID-19 after the facility’s population and staff were tested following an inmate testing positive earlier in the week.
As of Friday, the state had only received about half of the results from testing the St. Albans prison’s population.
While the Northwest correctional facility remains in lockdown, all but one of those inmates who tested positive had been moved to the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, where the state has cleared cells to quarantine inmates testing positive for COVID-19.
One inmate remains in the Northwest corrections facility due to a disciplinary issue, the Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith told reporters Friday.
According to the state’s health department, 24 people in Vermont have died due to COVID-19 complications.
According to Vermont health commissioner Mark Levine, the state had only limited data on the numbers of those who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday, but the assumption was the majority of those diagnosed were already recovering.
Roughly another 30 were declared recovered after hospitalization, Levine reported.
Scott said he “understood” the damage behind his executive order, but added that he would defend his measures against criticism that the state was “overreacting” to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The more successful we are with this social distancing and all of the measures we’re taking, the more it’ll look like we’ve overreacted,” Scott said. “I’ll take the blame, the burden for that, over the alternative path of the more deaths we had predicted.”