ST. ALBANS — 2020 was expected to a good year for dairy farmers, with a slight rebound in prices after years of milk prices below the cost of production. Then the coronavirus happened.
The worldwide pandemic has upended dairy markets, closing schools and restaurants. While retail demand has risen as people consume more food at home, that increase won’t make up for the loss on the institutional side, said Agrimark economist Catherine de Ronde Thursday in a phone call with dairy producers hosted by Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.
“Dairy markets are vastly different than they were just three weeks ago,” said de Ronde. “In a matter of weeks this pandemic has completely rattled our dairy markets.”
While the price for Class I (fluid milk for drinking) topped $22 per hundredweight of milk in January, de Ronde is now projecting a yearlong average of just $15.50, with the greatest losses in May and June.
“We’re expecting that dairy markets are going to be approximately 10 percent oversupplied,” she said. “The impact on our milk prices is going to be absolutely enormous.”
The average Vermont farm is facing losses of $175,000 in the next two months, de Ronde said.
Although farmers were intended to be eligible for the $10,000 emergency grants to small businesses from the federal government, they aren’t currently receiving them because of a 20-year-old law barring the Small Business Administration (SBA) from making loans to farmers, explained Welch.
Efforts are underway to change that rule in the next coronavirus relief bill, he said.
Farmers are eligible for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), which enables businesses to borrow up to 250 percent of their monthly payroll for payroll and other essential expenses. But for farmers the rules aren’t clear. Many farmers provide employees with housing, but the rules are still being clarified for the PPP, so it isn’t yet known if those expenses will be included.
Workers who come to the U.S. on H2A visas are being excluded from the PPP, according to Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “A lot of people are concerned they can’t get their summer help,” he said.
“This really is nothing that anybody could have planned for. If we have farms going out of business where is our food going to come from?” asked Welch. “We’ve got to put money in farmers’ pockets, right now.”
Members of Congress are considering a proposal from the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and International Dairy Food Association (IDFA) for a $3 per hundredweight payment on 90 percent of production to farmers who agree to reduce production 10 percent from March levels, with the program to run from May to September.
Like de Ronde, IDFA and NMPF estimate the oversupply of milk to be 10 percent. Historically, an excess supply of less than five percent has been enough to send milk prices crashing.
In the past, IDFA, which represents dairy processors, and NMPF, which represents farmers, have been at odds, especially over efforts to manage production. That they have made a joint proposal is a sign of just how dire the situation is.
“The urgency in this is paramount. We need to bridge the supply demand gap,” said Leon Berthiaume of Dairy Farmers of America.
The state of Vermont is advocating a floor price for conventional milk of $19.50 per hundredweight and $34 per hundredweight for organic, said Tebbetts. That would place the price farmers receive for their milk at the cost of production.
Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is working to get enrollment in the Margin Protection Plan reopened so farmers who didn’t sign up for the federal insurance program can.
Everyone from members of Congress to a group of Northeast states to IDFA and NMPF is urging USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to act quickly to make bulk purchases of dairy products to distribute to the nation’s food banks, but no one expects those purchases alone will do much to bolster prices.
What it would do is bring food to unemployed Americans. “We need to be able to feed the increasing number of unemployed Americans,” said de Ronde.
Bulk purchases now could help prevent large stockpiles of cheese, butter and milk powder from building up. Stockpiles were part of what kept milk prices down over the past five years.
National Milk is also pushing the federal government to relax limits on the types of dairy products which can be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits.
Farmers on the call raised the question of limits on dairy purchases in grocery stores. Tebbetts said his agency is working with grocery chains and the Vermont Grocers and Retailers Association to try and determine why those limits are in place.
“We know there is plenty of dairy out there,” he said, adding there could be issues with distribution.
In addition to the impacts domestically, the pandemic is also hitting dairy’s international markets. First, there is the logistical challenge of getting exports into countries which are closing their borders, explained de Ronde, including Mexico, the largest single market for U.S. dairy.
Then there is the risk that the loss of income will reduce demand for dairy in other countries.
“Their purchasing power is going to change,” de Ronde said, adding she is really concerned about how that will impact overseas sales.
Berthiaume offered some insight into how this upending of the markets is playing out across the dairy supply chain.
Farmers are dumping milk, although Kyle Thygesen of Stonyfield Farm said that is not yet the case for organic farmers. However, he added, it could be coming in two to three weeks.
Haulers are finding their schedules for pick up and delivery of milk changing, as customers change their hours of operation.
Dairy processors and manufacturers are changing production schedules and some have closed, Berthiaume said. He is concerned about the loss of production capacity.
Beef plants have also closed, reducing the availability of a possible market for cows as farmers seek to reduce production.
There are also fears about disruptions in the supplies of feed and other items, he explained.
Berthiaume also reminded those on the call that farmers spend their dollars locally. Losses in farm income tend to filter through their communities. “It’s really supporting the communities,” he said.
“This is about our local communities. It’s about our food source. It’s about nutrition,” said Welch.“We can’t have, as a result of this pandemic, the collapse of our rural farm economy.”