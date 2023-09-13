ST. ALBANS TOWN — The St. Albans Town Forest has expanded with two new multi-use trails that add 1.25 miles to the public network.
$18,000 in community donations funded the project, along with an $18,000 match from the Town of St. Albans. A grand opening for the two trails — Sugarhouse Trail and Garibay Way — is set for this Sunday, Sept. 17.
Donors to the project include the Rotary Club of St. Albans, the Garibay family, Steve Fisher and Franklin County Mountain Bike Club. The project also received a $5,000 grant from Outdoor Gear Exchange.
“We believe investment in our area’s key recreation infrastructure fosters a healthy community and is central to the vitality of our local economy and families,” Rotary President Leon Berthiaume said.
“My family and I are happy to sponsor this project,” Valdemar Garibay said. “We appreciate that expanding the trail network aligns with helping create more physical activities for everyone to enjoy.”
Sunday’s festivities will kick-off with a group mountain bike ride hosted by FCMTBC at 11 a.m. with grilling and beer from 14th Star Brewing to follow.
At 2 p.m., the public is invited to a group hike of the trails after Town Manager Sean Adkins acknowledges the contributing sponsors, builders and volunteers during brief remarks.
The two new trails expand the town forest network by 20% and make headway on the grander vision to connect all of St. Albans’ recreational assets. The trails were designed by Sinuousity and built by Greg Fatigate of Rabbit TrailWorks Inc. and numerous volunteers on weekends this past summer.
The trails are designed for multiple uses, including hiking, dog walking, biking, birding and hunting (seasonally).
Bike club president Andy Crossman is especially looking forward to using the new trails in the winter for snowshoeing and fat tire biking. FCMTBC and community donors invested in a trail grooming machine last year, making it possible to bike the trails even when they are snow-covered.
