ST. ALBANS – Is the St. Albans Town Forest ready for an expansion?
The town’s trail steward, Andy Crossman, seems to think so.
Crossman visited the Town of St. Albans Selectboard meeting Wednesday night. Sept. 7, to pitch the idea of creating a new loop trail in the forest’s northern half that could eventually be expanded out to the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
If approved, the first phase of the project would add 1.7 miles to the roughly five miles of trail already completed on the town’s 162-acre forested plot.
The town selectboard took no official action after hearing Crossman’s proposal, but the town administration has the option of setting aside $20,000 in the town’s next annual budget to fund the start of the project.
The public dollars could then be leveraged to bring in additional community-minded organizations in order to pay for a larger ridgeline expansion, Crossman proposed. Eventually, he said he’d like to see a loop built then expanded to create a four-mile-long trail connecting town forest paths to the rail trail’s crossing at Sheldon Road.
The project’s goal would be to encourage more people to use the town forest’s trail systems and to expand the recreational opportunities in the region.
“We haven't really fully taken advantage of it and really, because of COVID-19, we couldn't. But now I think the opportunity is there to do more community outreach and awareness of this asset that we have,” Crossman said.
While the town has yet to decide its approach, the project has the potential of creating an extensive trail system on the east side of St. Albans.
The town is already in the early stages of pushing forward a trail project that would connect the Collins Perley Sports & Athletic Center with the Missisquoi Valley Rail, and if both proposed trail projects are funded, the resulting path network would connect four recreational hubs: the Hard’Ack Recreation Area, Collins Perley, the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail and the St. Albans Town Forest.
But first, the town forest’s 1.7 mile northern loop would need to be completed. Crossman provided the board with a map of the project, and he said he would like to give updates if the work is approved and funded. If given the go-ahead, he said he’ll start reaching out to community partners and organizations like the town had done back in 2015 during a more extensive trail update.
At that time, Crossman and organizations like RiseVT and the Rotary Club of Franklin County came together to fund and complete a roughly $50,000 upgrade to town forest trails that wrapped up in 2020.
“I think the vision is kind of exciting,” Crossman said “I think the community would really get behind it.”
Roughly 70% to 80% of the work originally laid out during the planning stages of that project back in 2015 have since been completed.
Another option to raise the money is to start saving funds for an upgrade down the line. The town forest, in the latest budget, has $7,000 set aside for signage upgrades and trail maintenance.
As trail steward, it's part of Crossman’s duties to organize maintenance teams and volunteer crews to make drainage improvements and remove fallen trees from the trail system, and the budgeted funds currently help cover material costs and volunteer lunches.
He said he’s had good success drafting volunteers for the work thanks to partnerships with the Northwest Technical Center, Missisquoi Valley Union High School and Franklin County Mountain Bike Club.
Due to the trail maintenance, the town forest offers trails for both hiking and mountain biking in the warmer months and for skiing and snowshoeing in the winter.
“We've seen pretty significant uptake in usage of the trails. I've seen a couple of you on the trails and using those,” Crossman said to board members. “So I think people are really enjoying them, particularly, the newer ones that were built with more modern techniques.”
